Arewa Youth Groups Condemn Calls for Kyari’s Sack

The Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups, Tuesday, condemned recent calls for the sack of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The call followed a protest it said he was aimed at discrediting his leadership.

A statement issued by the group and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Victor Duniya, said some individuals stormed the NNPCL Towers demanding the removal of Mele Kyari from his position.

“They cited persistent fuel queues as justification for their demands. “However, we find it laughable to use the existence of fuel queues as a basis for such protest when, in our assessment, there have been no significant queues at fuel stations across the nation lately”, it said.

“As representatives of the Arewa youth, we advocate for constructive engagement rather than confrontation. While dissent and peaceful protest form an integral part of democracy, they must be based on facts and geared towards constructive criticism, dialogue, and eventual resolution.

“The recent protests, however, lack a foundation in truth and appear driven by elements with ulterior motives that jeopardise our collective progress”, it said.

The Arewa Youth groups said motivations behind the protest seemed deeply entrenched in personal interest rather than collective welfare.

“It is imperative to understand that the oil sector like many other industries operates within a market structure where various actors and stakeholders have stakes and the call for Mr Kyari’s resignation only seeks to disrupt the ongoing progress in the energy sector, which he has devotedly worked towards.

“The need for a skilled and experienced leader like Mele Kyari cannot be exaggerated. Under his guidance, NNPCL has seen significant strides towards optimising the nation’s oil production and distribution systems.

“By fostering an environment where the forces of demand and supply dictate pricing, Mr Kyari has advocated for a more competitive energy market—a principle that favours consumers and businesses alike”, it said.

The group further stated that Kyari’s managerial experience was required at this time.

“We implore our supporters to recognise the virtues of having someone at the helm who understands both the technical and managerial aspects of the oil industry.

“We, therefore, wish to call on President Bola Tinubu, to continue to support Mele Kyari in his quest for energy security”, it said.