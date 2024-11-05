APEN Explores Ethical Intelligence as Core to Modern Education 

Funmi Ogundare

The Executive Director of Greensprings Schools and Chairperson of the Association of Private Educators (APEN), Mrs. Lai Koiki,

has called on educators to let values guide their actions and principles, that will help students make ethical and responsible choices.

Speaking at Association of Private Educators Conference ( APEN) 2024 conference, themed ‘Ethical Intelligence: Redefining Educational Values,’ Koiki emphasised on the role of ethical intelligence as the backbone of true education. She explained that ethical intelligence involves using wisdom to apply knowledge in daily decisions, recognising moral dimensions of choices, and acting with integrity, empathy, and thoughtfulness.

She emphasised that educators are not only teaching students how to think, but also guiding them on what to think about, including their responsibilities to their communities, society, and the world.

Speaking with journalists, she stressed the importance of instilling values in children early on. “You must be very kind and you don’t say nasty things about other people. You don’t take things that don’t belong to you. If you took things without permission, you have stolen. It goes a long way if the child is not corrected and shown the right things to do; and so, there must be guiding principles and of course there has to be consequences.”

She however, expressed concern over a perceived erosion of core values in the country, suggesting that people often act without accountability.

“Respecting others, kindness, and politeness are all crucial elements of our humanity,” she stated.

The chairperson noted that the conference’s theme was both timely and deeply relevant amidst rapid societal changes, economic challenges, and technological advancements. She urged educators to focus not only on academic preparation, but also on guiding students’ personal growth.

She further suggested that Nigerian leaders need to return to fundamental values, noting that selfishness has contributed to the nation’s current challenges.

Mrs. Bolanle Adewole, Founder of The Learning Place, Lekki and Chairman of the Conference Committee, also spoke on the crucial role schools play in shaping children’s character. She emphasised that ethical intelligence and moral education should be intentionally integrated into the curriculum. “Schools must ensure students develop kindness, compassion, and strong values,” she stated.

Adewole highlighted the need for teachers to model positive values and reflect these qualities in their interactions. She argued that academic excellence alone is insufficient; students also need soft skills to become effective future leaders. “To lead, students must cultivate empathy, emotional intelligence, and a considerate nature,” she said.

The conference, she said, was aimed at inspiring teachers to recognise and refine their own values, enabling them to pass these on to students. Adewole expressed concern over the global decline in emotional intelligence and compassion, underscoring the importance of nurturing these qualities in students. She described education as increasingly dynamic and complex, with new tools that require teachers to prioritise moral values in their guidance of students.

“As educators, we have a moral duty to the children.”