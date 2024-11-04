UK Foreign Secretary Arrives in Nigeria in First Trip to Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has arrived in Nigeria in his first trip to the African continent and is expected to announce the start of a five-month consultation process, to ensure African voices ‘inform and sit at the very heart’ of the UK’s new approach to the continent.

This was disclosed in a statement signed yesterday by the Senior Press & Public Affairs Officer/Comms Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development, Ndidiamaka Eze.

“Committing to a fresh approach to Africa that works productively from Morocco to Madagascar, the Foreign Secretary will announce the start of a five-month consultation process, to ensure African voices inform and sit at the very heart of the UK’s new approach to the continent.



“Accommodating the diverse needs and ambitions of 54 countries, the consultation will guarantee the UK’s relationships across Africa are based on mutual respect and partnership,” the statement said.

Lammy said on his visit, that Africa has huge growth potential, with the continent on track to make up 25 per cent of the world’s population by 2050.

“Our new approach will deliver respectful partnerships that listen rather than tell, deliver long-term growth rather than short term solutions and build a freer, safer, more prosperous continent.

“ I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together.



“Growth is the core mission of this government and will underpin our relationships in Nigeria and beyond. This will mean more jobs, more prosperity and more opportunities for Brits and Africans alike,” the top UK official added.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to advocate for further collaboration on mutual growth via the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, signed earlier this year.

This partnership is the key vehicle for driving trade and market access between the UK and Nigeria and plays a vital role in the UK’s growth mission.



He will also advocate for further trade and climate collaboration between Nigeria and the UK in high level meetings with President Bola Tinubu, Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar and Lagos State, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The statement added: “Building on President Tinubu’s macro-economic reforms, the Foreign Secretary will announce a diverse technical assistance package to the Nigerian Ministry of Finance, offering British expertise from the Bank of England and others to help continue to modernise and diversify the Nigerian economy.

“Catalysing reform across Nigeria will create further opportunities within the flourishing Nigerian economy for British businesses – generating growth, jobs and incomes for Brits and Nigerians.”