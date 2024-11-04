Stakeholders Reiterate Commitment to Improve Distribution Value-Chain

Oluchi Chibuzor

Stakeholders in the distribution value-chain sector in the country have reteirated their commitment to bridge distribution gaps in the sector as 50 to 60 per cent of goods do not reach their intended customers due to distribution challenges.

Speaking at the firm’s 5th anniversary and awards ceremony in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of Betty Distribution Company, Dr Elizabeth Ajibola, stated that the distribution value chain was essential for delivering commodities from manufacturers directly to the intended consumers.

She emphasised that, “the firm’s priority was to ensure that consumers receive the food items they require from manufacturers, effectively connecting the entire value chain to meet demand efficiently. We are Reiterating the firm’s commitment to bridging distribution gaps across the nation and expanding into additional states.”

In his keynote address, the Managing Director of GB Foods, Mr Vincent Egbe, said, said the landscape of supply chain and distribution has evolved.

According to Egbe, “When I met with the leadership of this company, I was impressed by their willingness to take risks and their relentless efforts that led to their success. Many partner companies today recognise the tenacity and vision that have driven this business forward.”

In his remarks, the Commercial Director of Olam Foods, Bolaji Anifowose, emphasised the significant challenges in distributing agricultural products to the manufacturing sector, noting that, “50 to 60 percent of goods fail to reach their intended customers due to distribution issues. I commend the company and its team for their efforts in bridging this gap and encourage them to continue their work, as there are still vast opportunities in the distribution sector.”