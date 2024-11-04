Restoring Faith in Nigeria’s Democracy: New Paths to Guaranteed Outcomes (1)

OUTSIDE THE BOX BY ALEX OTTI. Email: alex.otti@thisdaylive.com

Across the world, there is a consensus that Nigeria is a very strategic country. Its enormous population size of more than 200 million people clearly sets it apart as one of the most populous destinations on earth, and home to the largest concentration of black people in the world. Our beloved country is also renowned for its large mineral deposits and extensive gas reserves, economic and political influence in Africa, especially in the West African region. This great nation also enjoys longstanding trade and diplomatic relationships with the most dominant global powers including the US, China, and the European Union.

Beyond all of these, and as important as they are, my estimation of the most important strength of Nigeria lies in the dynamic adaptability, intellect and resilience of our people. Our true greatness, I dare say, comes from the power and reach of ordinary Nigerians, the individuals whose energy, passion and imagination are creatively expanding the frontiers of our awareness, interactions, and the cultural memories we shall leave for future generations. Through the traffic gridlocks along Lagos roads to the ever-busy markets in Aba and Kano, the most common descriptions that capture the Nigerian spirit are energy, resilience, creativity and industry. Outside the shores of our country, from Washington to Boston, London, Brussels, Rio de Janeiro and Shanghai, Nigerians are remarkable for our exceptional ability to adapt to new environments and realities, systems and cultures.

Nigeria, many who are familiar with the country and its dominant ethos will agree, is a very beautiful country; but it is also a deeply controversial place. To the incurable optimist, Nigeria is the most fantastic place on earth — good weather condition, friendly population and a fine mix of urban and sub-urban locations. At the opposite end of the pole are implacable cynics, those who can effortlessly place all the troubles in the world within Nigeria’s geographic boundaries. This latter group are very likely to remember Nigeria as the origin of most of the scam proposals that hit their emails, a place of poverty and hopelessness, and definitely, a country with very corrupt political and business elites. In all honesty, there is no exact way to exhaustively look at Nigeria. To be able to understand it quite objectively, one must appreciate the good without attempting to downplay the not-so-good. Nigeria is troubled and that’s very true. But it is also a place of opportunities, a land of dreams and a cradle of hope for tens of millions of people. To properly situate Nigeria’s objective reality is a very difficult assignment; it requires one to take a step back, and then gaze into the future to imagine what could be, as against what is, and what was.

Nigeria at the beginning of the new millennium was a place of hope, a land brimming with expectations. Many had looked forward to the future with great optimism around the middle of 1999 as the country, after years of uncertainty with its attendant cost in human lives and material resources, returned to democratic rule. The return to democracy at the end of the 20th century was believed in many quarters, and for good reasons too, as the ultimate elixir to catapult Nigeria to its true place of greatness. The rich promises of democracy, and the enthusiasm with which it was embraced after years of anticipation, convinced many that the 21st century was ours to take.

In view of our ugly experiences with military dictators headlined by false and unfulfilled promises, corruption and plain disregard for civil rights, millions of Nigerians pinned their hopes of national revival on the shoulders of the newly elected democratic leaders, believing firmly that the participatory governance model will usher in a new era of mass prosperity, restoration and expansion of our stock of public infrastructure, and ascension in the order of global importance. It has been 25 long years since Nigeria took this path; sadly, the outcome has been a far cry from what was expected at the turn of the new millennium.

Democracy in Nigeria has regrettably left very sour taste in the mouths of millions of patriotic citizens. Many lives have been lost through violence, often in pursuit of core democratic ideals such as exercising one’s right to vote or be voted for. Millions have fled their communities and the country altogether — believing that it is safer to watch things from afar, without the risks of getting involved. For scores of millions of others, their faith in democracy has been greeted with eviscerating poverty, insecurity and job losses. The basic amenities that are taken for granted, even in neighbouring African countries, are a distant reality for millions of our people.

Across Nigeria, there is disillusionment with how the country has fared over the last 25 years. In 1999, it would have been impossible to suggest that after twenty five years, we will still be struggling with public electricity supply, petrol scarcity or that the public schools and hospitals would be where they are today. Unfortunately, that is our reality. Getting out of the quagmire requires some truth telling, an honest assessment and an admission that we could have done better — and then evaluate the options before us.

Across the world, there is a great reawakening amongst the Nigerian diaspora community, the body of professionals and the army of educated but thoroughly dissatisfied young people who are simply frustrated with the reality and misery of their daily existence. Many Nigerians living within and outside the country are coming to the awareness that the destiny of our country is too important to be left in the hands of career politicians and their cronies. This is not a good time to talk about patriotism to millions of our compatriots because of the bad experiences, unpleasant memories, and ugly reports we are regularly fed with, some bordering on the most bizarre and ridiculous. Our situation, to say the least, is very distressing.

Although doubts and cynicisms remain about what to do and what outcomes may be achieved in the renewed agitation for a country that serves the yearnings of its citizens, the new consciousness that we deserve better, could be a great turning point in our journey to national restoration. It needs to be said at once that the efforts to turn things around will not yield immediate results and not much will be achieved if we imagine that the quest for a more functional society should only be restricted to just a few persons or groups. While I would agree that like in every significant venture, some persons will, for variety of reasons, make more sacrifices than others, it must nevertheless be made known that there is a role for everyone in the on-going struggle to reclaim our country from the grip of the vicious forces that have held it down for ages, and finally set it free to attain its fullest potential.

Although it is true that Nigerians must, as a matter of patriotic duty, stay at the forefront of this enormous struggle to tilt things along a more productive path, it has to equally be acknowledged that we shall need all the help we can get from our friends around the world to rebuild our country from the ruins of the bad decisions of yesteryears. The crises of today, including challenges in governance, economic upheavals, widespread insecurity across several parts of the country, hunger and poverty, and other pointers to national failure, can be traced to the misjudgements of the past — especially in our choice of leaders across the national and subnational levels, and the terrible decisions made by those leaders on our collective behalf. We can no longer afford to play the ostrich. Nigeria is where it is today because we had either refused to fully acknowledge, and take up our obligations as patriots, or had gone about it the wrong way in the choices we made over the years. The good news however is that our country is not beyond redemption, irrespective of whatever doomsday cynics say.

Nigeria, and its democracy, can be recovered and restored but that will only happen when we come to terms with the responsibilities and obligations of citizenship. The inescapable truth is that our duties as citizens, leaders, friends and lovers of Nigeria can no longer be put off. The only way out of the present quagmire which has made millions of Nigerians refugees in their homelands and hundreds of thousands of others unwilling migrants overseas, is to appreciate that as citizens, we have all it takes to turn the tide around.

The theme of our intervention today rightly acknowledges that all is not well, that democracy has not taken us to the destination we desire — that what started as a beautiful dream, has become for millions, a terrible nightmare. Freedom comes from knowledge so we have to ask ourselves the hard questions that will ultimately bring us to the place where responsibility replaces blames and all fingers pointed outwards, towards others, redirected at ourselves.

Democracy can be likened to a medical prescription. In regular medical prescriptions, there are responsibilities the patient must undertake to bear such as avoiding certain foods and beverages, and other exposures that may hurt the potency of the drugs administered. This same system of regulations and responsibilities applies to democracy. Unfortunately, that is where we have largely failed because we had assumed, perhaps in error, that once this prescription is taken, all will be well, irrespective of what we did, or refused to do. Regrettably, that has not worked. The failures of the last 25 years, vis-à-vis the progress recorded in other democratic societies across the world, even within Africa, tells us clearly that the fault is not in democracy, but in the way we have interacted with it. Like the man who hopes to overcome his health challenges by diligently taking his drugs, the time has come for us to go through the prescription booklets, read the fine prints to find out what we may have missed. Returning to the basics will help us to get our acts together in terms of how we make choices at the polls, and interact with public officials, whether elected or appointed. We may also need to re-evaluate how we engage with the broad spectrum of stakeholders, officials and institutions including the law enforcement agencies, political parties, law makers and of course, the courts. From a careful study of governance systems across the world, one thing I can say with certainty is that democracy and docility cannot go together.

The most enduring appeal of democracy is the voice it gives every adult in the society — an opportunity to have a say in how public affairs are conducted. The ultimate good for the majority cannot be attained in a culture that promotes docility over courage, especially when things are not going according to plan. It is, however, important to state quickly that courage must never be misrepresented to mean violence and destruction. As a matter of fact, democracy abhors violence expressed in any form, verbally or physically.

The tremendous advances in information and communications technology offer us an important leverage previous generations never had. The key advantage for me is the reach and influence of new media platforms — the power to share our thoughts and views on any major issue with millions of people across geographical boundaries. If what you say or write from a small corner of your room anywhere in the world can be read or heard thousands of miles away with very little effort on your part, why then does anyone need to burn down public buildings or destroy the property of fellow citizens to get the attention of leaders? It may be news to many but I can assure you that even the most hardened, unconscionable dictator pays attention to the expressed opinions and views of the public because every man or woman of power understands the power of small voices amplified by technology and persistence.

To rebuild the damaged foundation of our democracy, we need to regain our voices. I am not ignorant of the frustration and disappointment millions of our young people feel in the light of recent electoral outcomes where you contributed financial and other valuable resources to support your favourite candidates in state and national elections but unfortunately, things did not go the way those who designed the structural foundations of democracy envisioned.

As somebody who had faced the challenge that comes with electoral injustice, I know exactly what many of our young patriots are going through but my story also teaches some important lessons in persistence and faith, especially in the face of disappointment. We must refuse to give up on democracy, and on our dear country. The young people of Nigeria, at home and in the diaspora, will be the largest and most enduring influence on the texture and dynamics of Nigeria’s democracy in the next 25 years. It is these young, seemingly uncoordinated voices on various social media platforms that will determine what becomes of our democracy in the next few decades. Admitted that the social and economic troubles of the moment have made the pursuit of certain democratic ideals herculean, my conviction is that nothing will stop the present generation of young Nigerians from fulfilling their destiny, having discovered it in the miseries and setbacks of the present age.

These are excerpts of a paper presented by Dr Otti, OFR, the Executive Governor of Abia State at the October 2024 “Nigeria in the World” Seminar