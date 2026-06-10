Bandits Kill Kogi School Vice Principal, 2 Others, as Troops Foil Abduction of Students

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Armed bandits have killed the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Aharha Bunu, and two others after attack on Secondary schools at Iluke and its environment in Kabba/Bunu Local Government of Kogi

Just as the troops of Nigeria of Nigeria Army have neutralized one of the bandits who invaded the community .

THISDAY gathered that Iluke community came under attack of armed bandits on Wednesday morning in an attempt to abduct students writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

It was learned that lthe major target of the attack was UBE Iluke Bunu, where students were sitting for their WAEC examination at the time of the invasion.

During the invasion, Mr. Gani Anifowose, who is the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Aharha-Bunu, was k!lled alongside two other persons.

Sources further revealed that troops of the Nigerian Army stationed at Suku-Kiri Bunu, a nearby community, swiftly responded to the distress call and arrived in Iluke Bunu, and successfully foiled what could have resulted in the mass abduction of students and staff of the school.

The Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area has confirmed the attack, while residents have continued to express concerns over the growing insecurity in the area.

It was gathered that in the ensuing confrontation, one of the bandits was neutralized by the troops, while the remaining attackers fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the mere presence of the bandits indicate that some residents are still unaccounted for following the invasion, raising concerns that additional victims may have been abducted or displaced during the attack.

In a swift reaction, the Kogi State Government said it had received with deep sadness the report of a terrorist attack on Iluke Community in Bunu District of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area by criminal elements who disguised themselves in military uniforms in a desperate attempt to deceive residents and perpetrate their evil act.

“The unfortunate attack led to the death of three members of the community. Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Iluke Community, and the entire Bunu District over this painful loss.

“Even as the State mourns the painful loss of three community members, Government commends the swift response, exceptional bravery, and gallantry of military personnel and local security forces whose intervention prevented the attackers from carrying out a mass abduction of students and inflicting further casualties on the community.

“No Reports available to Government indicate that the bandits disrupted an ongoing WAEC examination and had already begun marching students into the bush when security operatives engaged them in a fierce gun battle. Owing to the superior firepower, professionalism, and courage of the security agents, all the students were successfully rescued unharmed and returned to safety,” it said.