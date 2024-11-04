CEF KIT-A-CHILD PROGRAMME

Friday, September 27, 2024, stood splendid as a memorable day for pupils in Mushin Local Government Area (LGA), Lagos State, as Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF) made a profound impact on their lives through its Kit-a-Child Programme Phase five. This programme, designed to support underprivileged children, provided essential school supplies to help ease the financial burden on low-income families and give children a strong start to the new academic year.

Kicking off the 2024/2025 school year, CEF organised a memorable day for pupils from selected primary schools across Mushin LGA, distributing school bags, exercise books, and other necessary writing materials as part of the annual Kit-a-Child Programme. The initiative reached pupils from Alaba Primary School, Elizabeth Fowler Memorial Primary School, New City Primary School, Palm Avenue Primary School, Oduduwa Primary School, Estate Primary School, and Papa Ajao Primary School, benefiting a total of 1,040 students from kindergarten through primary six. The distributed supplies included exercise books of varying sizes for older classes and 2A, 2B, and 2D books for juniors, as well as pencil pouches stocked with pens, pencils, rulers, erasers, and sharpeners.

Expanding its reach, CEF extended support to an additional 500 pupils from Apapa LGA and other low-income families across the Lagos metropolis, starting October 9, 2024. The initiative not only provides these children with essential learning materials but also reflects CEF’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality education, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal Four on quality education.

“By investing in education, CEF is helping to lay the groundwork for lasting community development, equipping these children with tools for self-sufficiency,” said CEF’s Executive Director, Mrs. Helen Egbe. “We believe education is transformative, and through this programme, we aim to empower families and strengthen communities.”

The distribution was carried out by CEF’s dedicated team of staff and volunteers, with the support and presence of head teachers, educators, and local community members. Expressing their gratitude, recipients and educators acknowledged CEF’s contribution, encouraging similar collaborations with schools to uplift underserved pupils.

Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation remains unwavering in its mission to positively transform society by empowering the next generation. This year’s Kit-a-Child Programme has once again underscored the foundation’s dedication to improving lives, one child at a time, in keeping with its guiding principle of transforming society, changing lives.

Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF) is a non-profit organization committed to transforming society and improving lives through various community-based programmes. The foundation focuses on supporting education, healthcare, and sustainable development in underserved communities across Nigeria.

Maxim Uzoatu, Lagos