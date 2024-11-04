  • Monday, 4th November, 2024

Appeal Court Quashes Ex-CJN Onnoghen’s Conviction on False Assets Declaration 

Breaking | 5 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Monday quashed the conviction of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on false assets declaration by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

In a judgment based on the terms of settlement reached between the Federal Government and Onnoghen, the appellate court also ordered the return of four bank accounts earlier forfeited to the former CJN.

Onnoghen was found guilty and accordingly convicted on false asset declaration charge on April 18, 2019, by the Umar Yakubu Danladi tribunal.

Displeased with the verdict, Onnoghen then approached the appellate court to quash the conviction and set him free.

But when the matter came up for hearing, parties informed the court of moves to settle the case outside the court.

However, following the adoption of a report on terms of settlement submitted before the appellate court by all parties, a three-member panel of justices led by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed on Monday dismissed the case.

In a brief remark, Onnoghen’s lawyers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and Ogwu James Onoja (SAN), thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for ensuring the resolutions of the issue.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.