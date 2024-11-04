Appeal Court Quashes Ex-CJN Onnoghen’s Conviction on False Assets Declaration 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Monday quashed the conviction of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on false assets declaration by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

In a judgment based on the terms of settlement reached between the Federal Government and Onnoghen, the appellate court also ordered the return of four bank accounts earlier forfeited to the former CJN.

Onnoghen was found guilty and accordingly convicted on false asset declaration charge on April 18, 2019, by the Umar Yakubu Danladi tribunal.

Displeased with the verdict, Onnoghen then approached the appellate court to quash the conviction and set him free.

But when the matter came up for hearing, parties informed the court of moves to settle the case outside the court.

However, following the adoption of a report on terms of settlement submitted before the appellate court by all parties, a three-member panel of justices led by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed on Monday dismissed the case.

In a brief remark, Onnoghen’s lawyers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and Ogwu James Onoja (SAN), thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for ensuring the resolutions of the issue.

