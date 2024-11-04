Again, Six killed in Renewed Herdsmen Attack in Benue

. PDP condemns Gov Alia over inaction on attacks

George Okoh in Makurdi

Again six people were reportedly killed in a renewed attack by suspected armed herdsmen in Ayilomo, a community in the Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

According to sources, the attack began on Friday evening and continued into Saturday, just two days after a similar assault in Anyiin, another community in the same LGA, where over 15 lives were lost.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has condemned the brutal attacks by Fulani herdsmen on communities in Anyiin, Logo and parts of Buruku and Agatu Local Government Areas of the state.

According to a local source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the attack on Ayilomo began around 6.00 p.m. on Friday when suspected herdsmen entered from neighbouring Taraba State and began shooting at residents, most of whom are farmers.

“The people had just returned from their farms when the attackers stormed the community and opened fire,” he said.

The villagers fled their homes. Security forces, including the military and police, arrived to confront the attackers, who eventually retreated. However, three people were killed and many others injured in the initial assault.

The attackers returned on Saturday afternoon in greater numbers, wreaking havoc by shooting and setting homes ablaze. This second assault claimed three more lives, and the Ayilomo Police Station was also damaged.

“The farming community is now deserted, with residents fleeing to neighboring areas in search of safety,” the source added. “The situation is dire, especially for women and children, who are urgently in need of assistance,” the source said.

Chairman of Logo Local Government Council, Clement Ukav, confirmed the incident and assured the people that efforts are underway to halt the attacks.

Attempts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, for further confirmation were unsuccessful.

According to the party, the heinous terroristic activities have resulted in the avoidable killing of scores of people, and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The party, through its State Publicity Secretary Mr Timothy Nyor, extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” he said.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that innocent citizens continue to face such vicious violence while those responsible for their protection, including the government and security forces, woefully fail in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We find particularly worrisome, the utter silence and inaction of the APC led government of Governor Hyacinth Alia in Benue State”.

“The failure of the government in addressing these recurring attacks is not only alarming but speaks volumes about its indifference towards the safety and welfare of the people of Benue State,” he added.

The party said despite the existence of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, they are bewildered by the fact that grazing continues unabated, along with a tragic escalation of killings in communities of the state.

He said the law was enacted with the aim of protecting communities and ensuring harmonious coexistence among all residents. However, the blatant disregard for the legislation underscores a lack of commitment from the state authorities to confront the challenges head-on.

PDP reiterated its utter disappointment with the state government on this matter, saying: “A government that is quick to clamp down on its people and bundle same to detention for minor and vague accusations of defamation on the person of the governor, but which completely lacks capacity for decisive action and unequivocal condemnation of the attacks, is a classic definition of failure.”

“We demand immediate intervention and comprehensive measures, to be effected to protect Benue communities, and ensure that the Fulani herdsmen are held accountable for their actions, and strengthen the enforcement of the Anti-Open Grazing Law. The people of Benue deserve to live in peace without the constant threat of violence,” he added.

The party called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and stop further bloodshed in Benue as a result of Governor Alia’s glaring inefficiency in spite of humongous monthly federal allocations and security vote.

The party added that the president cannot afford to leave the situation in the hands of the state government which is apparently not interested in curbing the carnage on innocent people of the state.

The party said it stood firm in its commitment to advocating for the rights and security of every resident of Benue State.