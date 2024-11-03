‘The Man Died’ to Screen at AFRIFF, LABAF, ENIFF in November

After a successful two-screening outing in London, ‘The Man Died,’ the feature film inspired by Wole Soyinka’s memoir of the same title, has returned to Nigeria, where it will screen at major film and literary festivals across the country.

The film will begin its home run at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on Monday, November 4, at The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

On Wednesday, November 13, it will enjoy a special screening at the Agip Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, as part of the Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF), which has declared its 2024 season “The Soyinka Year.” The literacy festival is dedicating its 26th edition to celebrating the eminent life and illustrious career of the renowned poet, dramatist, essayist, novelist, human and civil rights activist, famously referenced as the “Global Humanist.” Described as the “biggest Cultural Picnic on the continent of Africa”, the one-week LABAF is exploring the theme, BREAKOUT: Hope is a Stubborn Thing,’ with over 60 events staged at its traditional venue, Freedom Park, Lagos Island and virtually.

‘The Man Died’ will also feature as the ‘Opening Film’ at the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) in Enugu on November 27. With ENIFF 2024 embracing the theme ‘Reimagine,’ the festival reflects on Eastern Nigeria’s deep ties to Nollywood and African storytelling, focusing on how storytelling can reshape narratives and drive social impact.