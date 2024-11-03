Presidency: Tinubu To Swear in Seven New Ministers Monday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Sunday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will on Monday swear in seven new ministers, marking a significant development in his administration’s restructuring efforts.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on his verified X handle.

The new ministers, who were cleared by the Senate last week, will take their oaths of office at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The newly appointed ministers, who were nominated by President Tinubu a fortnight ago, include Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment, and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Other appointees are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

According to Onanuga in his verified X account, “President Bola Tinubu will swear in the new seven ministers tomorrow Monday. The Ministers are: Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

“Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State Education.

“The Senate cleared the ministers last week.” Last month’s cabinet reshuffle by the president came after months of growing calls from Nigerians for change.

President Tinubu’s administration has been working to address the country’s challenges, and these new appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to their respective ministries.