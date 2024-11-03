Edo Launches Nigeria’s First Teachers’ Hall of Fame

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Edo State government will on Tuesday, unveil Nigeria’s first Teachers’ Hall of Fame, to recognise the immense contributions of teachers to societal growth and well-being.

Speaking on the epoch making event, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, commended Governor Goodwin Obaseki for his futuristic look and approach to education that has made the state to be the pace setter as far as education is concerned.

Oviawe stated that the innovative Hall of Fame is a key component of EdoBEST 2.0, which aims to restore the prestige of teaching and professionalize teaching.

“The mission of the Hall of Fame is to honour exceptional teachers, recognize their commitment to educational excellence, and restore the prestige of the teaching profession in Edo State. By showcasing the achievements and dedication of our educators, we aim to inspire future generations and foster a culture that values teaching as a noble profession.”

She said that the The Hall of Fame is strategically housed within the Edo State Ministry of Education, ensuring that it serves as a constant reminder of the critical role teachers play in shaping the lives of students and the future of the state.

“This initiative aligns with the fifth pillar of EdoBEST 2.0, which is values. By re-orienting the mindset of the public towards the teaching profession, it is expected that more qualified people would be attracted to the profession.

“In addition to the Hall of Fame, the Edo State government is committed to providing better emolument packages for teachers, further enhancing the profession’s appeal and ensuring that our educators feel valued and supported.

“We are proud to announce that this is the first Teachers’ Hall of Fame in Nigeria and potentially the first in sub-Saharan Africa, setting a new standard for the recognition of teaching excellence on the continent.

“Edo State is leading the way in transforming the educational landscape, and we invite the nation to join us in celebrating our teachers’ extraordinary contributions,” Oviawe said.

The commissioner noted that Obaseki has taken education to a higher level, prompting many states to take a cue from it to start something similar to its EdoBEST programme.

“I have no doubt that history will have postive things to say about Governor Obaseki as far as developmental strides are concerned. The marks being left in the education sector are definitely indelible,” she stated.