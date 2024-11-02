With Diss Track, Speed Darlington Continues Beef with Burna Boy

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Barely few weeks after he was arrested on defamation charges and cyberstalking against Burna Boy, singer and content creator Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington , has continued beefing Burna Boy. He has given his fans and followers a “banger.” He has a diss track targeting Burna Boy and calls it ‘Baby Oil’.

Recently, Darlington announced the release of the music video. In the new song he throws jabs at the Grammy-winning artiste, the EFCC, and American music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs. “EFCC dey give bed, DSS dey give food, I don survive ground zero, what can you do to me next?” Darlington sang.

“I’m about to start a new business, ‘Baby Oil’ business… who go distribute am? Pussy clan wey dey call police for small something. Clear conscience fears no accusation… banger!”

“If I go missing nah you, If you go missing no be me, I am not gang affiliated… you the one who claiming them” he continues, poking fun at Burna Boy’s connection.

Known for his risqué comments and nasty posts, Speed Darlington had returned online, and had started dragging Burna Boy soon after he regained his freedom.

The track, best described as a relief from the auditory torture his songs had exposed listeners, stoked reactions with many praising him as ‘Baby Oil’ tops new entry on Spotify’s daily top chart upon release. “Mission accomplished for Speedy. This was what he wanted all along,” someone posted.

Many have pointed out that the danceable song was a shade at Burna Boy. The track’s visuals surfaced on social media and have now gained a lot of attention online, pulling shades of opinion on the record and the unsung artiste, who also goes by the multiple nicknames Akpi or Speedy.

Speed Darlington, 39, released ‘Baby Oil’ weeks after linking Burna Boy to the embattled P. Diddy, who is facing legal trouble with the FBI over alleged sexual exploitation. Reports crediting mainstream media also revealed nearly a thousand bottles of baby oil were seized from Diddy’s home.

Speed Darlington’s provocative posts and sarcasm questioned Burna Boy’s ties to Diddy, hinting that the rapper’s support may have influenced Burna’s 2021 Grammy award. Akpi had asked Burna Boy how many bottles of baby oil Diddy used on him, suggesting sexual gratification between him and Diddy.

Soon after, the controversial Speed Darlington was detained for accusations of defamation and cyber-stalking Burna Boy. After being released on bail, he turned his experience into “Baby Oil”. Of which some observers felt he would have been ignored in the first place instead of arresting him.