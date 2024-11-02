  • Saturday, 2nd November, 2024

Temple Muse Hosts Alain Ngann’s ‘NLANGA GOL’

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu 

At Temple Muse, a landmark destination since 2008, located in the heart of Lagos, guests would experience “NLANGA GOL”, an exhibition by celebrated Cameroonian master photographer, Alain Ngann, within a gallery-like ambiance that seamlessly merges aesthetics with contemporary art, design, and culture.

The exhibition which opened on October 29th, 2024, would continue until November 17, 2024. The powerful collection of beautiful photographs would immerse viewers in a profound visual journey through Africa’s material, immaterial and human heritage, each image capturing the continent’s timeless artistry, resilience and spirit.

Born in Douala, Cameroon, Alain Ngann is an acclaimed and sought-after photographer, known for his exceptional contributions to the field of advertising and fine art photography. A self-taught artist with a career as unique as his work, Ngann uses his craft as a platform to address deeply personal and cultural subjects.         

His campaigns and exhibits serve as dynamic calls to action, exploring themes of identity, diversity, and heritage while challenging indifference and stereotypes. 

In “NLANGA GOL”, Ngann steps back, allowing his subjects to live and breathe their stories, blending beauty with history, and wisdom with artistry.

Each photograph serves as a testament to a continent that, though often overshadowed, never loses its light. The exhibition at Temple Muse is a call to embrace and safeguard Africa’s heritage, a reminder to future generations that Africa’s radiance, rooted in its past and present, continues to shine brightly.

The “NLANGA GOL” series offers a nuanced narrative of African heritage. Through Ngann’s lens, each photograph reveals the material richness embodied in African art and artifacts, the spiritual essence sustained by oral traditions, and the human beauty reflected in diverse faces and traditions.

Nelson Mandela’s timeless words, “Africa is a rich continent, not only in terms of natural resources but in terms of cultural diversity and ancestral wisdom. It is our duty to preserve this treasure,” resonates deeply with the collection’s message. The images speak to the resilience, pride of a continent whose cultural legacy Ngann has dedicated his art to preserving.

Temple Muse has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading art spaces, renowned for showcasing innovative exhibitions and championing African talent. “Our vision has always been to create a space that celebrates art, design, and culture,” says Temple Muse Founder, Avinash D Wadhwani.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.