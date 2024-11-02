Temple Muse Hosts Alain Ngann’s ‘NLANGA GOL’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

At Temple Muse, a landmark destination since 2008, located in the heart of Lagos, guests would experience “NLANGA GOL”, an exhibition by celebrated Cameroonian master photographer, Alain Ngann, within a gallery-like ambiance that seamlessly merges aesthetics with contemporary art, design, and culture.

The exhibition which opened on October 29th, 2024, would continue until November 17, 2024. The powerful collection of beautiful photographs would immerse viewers in a profound visual journey through Africa’s material, immaterial and human heritage, each image capturing the continent’s timeless artistry, resilience and spirit.

Born in Douala, Cameroon, Alain Ngann is an acclaimed and sought-after photographer, known for his exceptional contributions to the field of advertising and fine art photography. A self-taught artist with a career as unique as his work, Ngann uses his craft as a platform to address deeply personal and cultural subjects.

His campaigns and exhibits serve as dynamic calls to action, exploring themes of identity, diversity, and heritage while challenging indifference and stereotypes.

In “NLANGA GOL”, Ngann steps back, allowing his subjects to live and breathe their stories, blending beauty with history, and wisdom with artistry.

Each photograph serves as a testament to a continent that, though often overshadowed, never loses its light. The exhibition at Temple Muse is a call to embrace and safeguard Africa’s heritage, a reminder to future generations that Africa’s radiance, rooted in its past and present, continues to shine brightly.

The “NLANGA GOL” series offers a nuanced narrative of African heritage. Through Ngann’s lens, each photograph reveals the material richness embodied in African art and artifacts, the spiritual essence sustained by oral traditions, and the human beauty reflected in diverse faces and traditions.

Nelson Mandela’s timeless words, “Africa is a rich continent, not only in terms of natural resources but in terms of cultural diversity and ancestral wisdom. It is our duty to preserve this treasure,” resonates deeply with the collection’s message. The images speak to the resilience, pride of a continent whose cultural legacy Ngann has dedicated his art to preserving.

Temple Muse has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading art spaces, renowned for showcasing innovative exhibitions and championing African talent. “Our vision has always been to create a space that celebrates art, design, and culture,” says Temple Muse Founder, Avinash D Wadhwani.