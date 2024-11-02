Summit Urges Tinubu to Float Diabetes Subsidy Fund to Reduce Cost of Medication

James Emejo in Abuja

Global advocacy firm, Gatefield has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently create a diabetes subsidy fund to make medicines more affordable and accessible to patients.

The advocacy is part of broader efforts to address the rising healthcare crisis in the country.

This was part of the recommendations from the recently concluded Gatefield Health Summit 2024, where alarming data on sordid state of health in the country was presented.

The comprehensive study titled, “Impact of Inflation on Affordability and Adherence to Anti-diabetics,” conducted by Gatefield and DGI Consults, shows that exorbitant drug prices are overwhelming patients and pushing hospitals into crisis, with an increasing number of Nigerians requiring emergency care due to untreated diabetes complications.

According to the study, the average cost of Diabetes management in 2024, is about N1 million compared to about N500,000 in 2023.

Presenting the findings of the study, Research Principal Investigator, Dr. Gafar Alawode, revealed that the costs of treating diabetes had become impossible for the overwhelming majority of Nigerians and has resulted in an hospitalisation crisis.

He said, “The costs of treating diabetes has become impossible for the overwhelming majority of Nigerians and has resulted in an hospitalisation crisis.

“The poorest of the poor require over 600 per cent of their annual income for basic treatment. We are seeing fewer diabetic patients in clinics and more in emergency rooms”

The summit, therefore, appealed to Tinubu’s administration to implement subsidies for diabetes medication while proposing sustainable funding through increased sugar taxes.

Advocacy Lead at Gatefield,

Shirley Ewang, said, “WHO recommends that the government introduce a minimum 20 per cent tax to help drive down consumption.

“We need to incentivise healthier lifestyles while making it possible for every Nigerian to access affordable diabetes medication.

“The funds from the sugar sweetened beverage taxes must go directly into subsidising these drugs.”

The health crisis was further illustrated during the unveiling of Gatefield’s documentary titled, “The Silent Epidemic: Diabetes in Nigeria,” presented by a journalist, Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie.

Featured in the documentary, was Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who shared his personal struggles living with diabetes for 50 years and emphasised the importance of early intervention and lifestyle changes such as a sugar-free diet and regular exercises.

Obasanjo said, “Watch your weight, what you eat and how you eat. When you see yourself bloating out, you know you are not doing what you are supposed to do.”

The documentary revealed stark statistics about diabetes medication pricing, with some treatments now costing up to N500,000 monthly.

Essential medications like Lantus have seen price increases of over 100 per cent from N10,000 to N150,000 per pack.

The urgency for government action is underscored by the fact that one in every 17 adults in Nigeria lives with diabetes, with complications affecting various organs when left untreated.

According to a pharmacist, Tobe Oloye, “The average cost of medication has affected the health of individuals because they can’t afford it and so they skip their doses and it affects their adherence to treatment.

“It causes financial strain on patients, making patients miss their chance of preventive care. Without intervention, patients will continue to skip doses, leading to severe complications and increased burden on our healthcare system.”

Other experts further echoed this sentiment during the summit.

Nutritionist, Ify Omesiete stressed the importance of educating families on healthier eating habits, while Dr. Asmau Ribadu of the Hope for Her Foundation pointed out that diabetes disproportionately affects women, leading to complications in pregnancy and reproductive health.

She said, “We have to teach our children about proper nutrition early. Prevention starts in the home.”

Managing Director of Strengthening Health Systems at Budgit, Dr. Biobele Davidson, highlighted the importance of tailored care models for chronic diseases and the benefits of digitalisation.

She said, “Elevating the quality of primary health care demands a comprehensive approach. Investing in care models tailored to chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions is crucial. Additionally, digitalization can empower patients and communities to provide valuable feedback, informing policy improvement.”

Chief Executive, Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management,

Azuka Okeke, also underscored the vital role of supply chain management in ensuring accessible primary healthcare.

Okeke said, “State governments must prioritize procurement and distribution of essential medicines and supplies.

Moreover, government support for local pharmaceutical production is essential to address the chronic shortage of essential drugs.”

The Gatefield Health Summit is an annual strategic gathering for public health leaders and experts.