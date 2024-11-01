Insecurity: Niger CP Sues for Synergy among Security Agencies

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Police Commissioner Mr. Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, has sued for synergy among all security agencies in the state in order to succeed in the battle against insecurity.

Danmammam made the remarks in Minna yesterday when he received the new Commander of the 013 QRF of the Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain A O Idoko.

He added that if all the security agencies pulled resources together, the state would be well secured.

Danmammam declared that: “Security agencies must relate, associate and work together for the socio-economic and political growth of the state and the nation.”

In his remarks, the commander appreciated the existing cordial relationship between the two agencies and solicited more cooperation and support for the Air Force to ensure sustainable peace in the state.

Idoko emphasised the need for peace to be restored to all parts of the before enumerating the activities of the Air force in the state and the country at large.