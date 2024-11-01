Banditry: Omokri Accuses Ex-US Envoy of Peddling Fake News

Author, Reno Omokri yesterday accused the immediate past United States Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Mr Tibor Nagy of peddling fake news concerning the alleged takeover of a military base by bandits in the Nigeria.

“Only in Nigeria can bandits take over the nation’s largest military training facility. Anywhere else in the world this would be obviously ‘fake news’, but in Nigeria even the most absurd and outrageous is possible.

” When will nation get decent government?,” Nagy, who was appointed by ex-President Donald Trump, was quoted to have said on his X handle.

But in a response, Omokri described the comment as undiplomatic, urging the former envoy to make enquiries with the American embassy in Nigeria before acting on unverified reports.

“This is a most undiplomatic comment not befitting the esteemed role you once held, as Assistant Secretary of State in the United States, one of the greatest nations that the world has ever produced. I am hoping that this is not the policy of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration?

“On this issue, you may wish to make enquiries with your embassy in Nigeria before acting on unverified reports. This report is actually fake news. The truth is that neither bandits nor terrorists took over this facility.

“The statement you are reacting to did not even emanate from Nigeria’s military authorities. This comes from local fringe politicians who are unfamiliar with the situation and have misreported the situation,” he said.

Omokri added that the facility itself is an unfenced area, sometimes used as a gun range and not a regularly guarded military facility.

“Yes, there may have been a breach, as breaches like this occur globally. It is not limited to Nigeria. For example, terrorists have successfully attacked various places in the United States that are meant to be more secure than this facility, including the Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States Armed Forces, the World Trade Centre, as well as several federal buildings in the United States.

“Additionally, there have been more than a dozen security breaches which have resulted in intruders entering or almost entering the White House residence of the US President,” he argued.

He added that when these incidents happened, serving and former Nigerian officials did not mock the United States or seek to undermine her government.

Instead, he said that they showed empathy and made measured statements in support of the US.

“I am, therefore, at a loss as to why you would make this unfortunate statement questioning the competency of the Nigerian government. This is most unfortunate, and hopefully, President Donald J. Trump, who appointed you and who I support, will not endorse this,” he added.