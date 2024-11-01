2025 Invictus Games: Tinubu Reaffirms Support for Team Nigeria in Vancouver

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has pledged unadulterated support for Nigeria’s team ahead of the Invictus Games billed for Vancouver, Canada, in 2025.

The President gave this assurance during a sports training week organised by the Africa Unconquered Foundation.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, Tinubu emphasized that his administration remains deeply committed to inclusivity and supporting servicemen and women who inspire the nation with their bravery and resilience.

He recalled a recent moment of significance when Prince Harry visited Nigeria to underscore Nigeria’s support for the Invictus Games which Harry established to offer a space where wounded and injured military personnel can experience healing and achievement through sports.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the Africa Unconquered Foundation, Derrick Cobbinah, stressed the importance of the Invictus Games training week.

He said the Foundation’s mission was to support the sports recovery journey of wounded, injured, and serving military personnel across Africa, including Nigeria. “This week, we are training 22 injured soldiers, preparing them for the Invictus Games next year in Vancouver, Canada. It’s an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its strength on the world stage, competing alongside other nations.” Cobbinah said.

He emphasized the Invictus Games offer renewed hope and empowerment to participants, especially soldiers who fought in challenging conditions, such as Boko Haram’s insurgency and are faced with trauma and physical injuries.

The CFO and Co-Founder, Alvin Atsegwasi noted that the experience reinforces healing, unity, and a strong belief in the support systems around them.

Team Nigeria will compete in five sports at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver: archery, wheelchair basketball, swimming, wheelchair rugby, and para volleyball.