SecureID, MTN Nigeria Launch West Africa’s First Eco-Friendly Telecom SIM Card

Precious Ugwuzor writes that designed with the health, sustainability and lifestyle of both people and the planet in mind, SecureID recently launched West Africa’s first Eco-friendly telecom SIM Card in partnership with MTN Nigeria

Africa’s leading smart card manufacturing firm, SecureID has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and sustainability by introducing Nigeria’s first eco-friendly telecom SIM card in the ECOWAS region.

The product unveiling which recently held in Lagos in partnership with MTN Nigeria, marks a significant milestone in the country’s telecommunications industry and reinforces SecureID’s position as a market pioneer.

Designed with both people and the planet in mind, the SecureID eco-friendly SIM card is designed to significantly reduce the environmental impact of telecom operations without compromising on quality or performance.

The product is manufactured from recyclable materials and through the use of energy-efficient processes, aligning with global sustainability goals while meeting the high standards expected in the telecommunications industry.

The launch of the eco-friendly SIM card is part of SecureID’s broader commitment to sustainability across its entire value chain.

The company has implemented numerous initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, minimize waste, and promote responsible resource management.

SecureID, Group CEO, Kofo Akinkugbe remarked that “We have always been at the forefront of innovation in the smart card industry, this launch is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our ability to pioneer solutions that address both market needs and environmental concerns.”

She commended MTN Nigeria on its bold stance on sustainability initiatives and added, “This collaboration clearly demonstrate how industry leaders with aligned goals can unite to drive meaningful change in the pursuit of a greener future.”

“Our passion for sustainability goes beyond product innovation,” explained Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria. “We have integrated environmentally friendly practices into every aspect of our operations, from sourcing raw materials to product end-of-life management towards building a better future whilst making a difference one SIM at a time.”

SecureID has a long-standing and enviable track record of introducing market-first solutions in Nigeria and across Africa. The company was the first in Sub-Saharan Africa to be certified by Visa, Mastercard and GSMA to produce and personalize smart cards, including indigenous payment card schemes – VERVE and AfriGO. This latest innovation further solidifies SecureID’s reputation as an industry leader committed to driving sustainable growth.

As global attention increasingly shifts towards sustainable solutions, SecureID is poised to continue leading the charge. Through rigorous research and development, the company is actively exploring additional eco-friendly innovations across its product line, reinforcing its commitment to balancing technological advancement with environmental responsibility.



SecureID is Africa’s leading smart card manufacturing company based in Nigeria, serving clients across 21 Africa countries. With a focus on innovation, quality and sustainability, SecureID provides cutting-edge solutions for the financial, telecoms, and public sectors.

Caption

L-R: Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo; General Manager, SecureID, Oluwole Dada; General Manager, Sustainability & Shared Value, MTN Nigeria, Kemi Adisa; Corporate Communications and Sustainability Manager, SecureID, Laura Ainah; Senior Manager, Sustainability & Shared Value, MTN Nigeria, Temilade Olabanji and Manager, ESG & Impact Reporting, MTN Nigeria, Oluwaseun Agbebi during the unveiling of Nigeria’s first eco-friendly SIM cards powered by SecureID and MTN in Lagos, recently