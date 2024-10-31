  • Thursday, 31st October, 2024

Rivers Sitting on Time Bomb, Says Sara-Igbe

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

A Rivers State statesman, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, has warned that the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu should urgently wade into the crisis in the state to avoid incident spilling across the nation.

Sara-Igbe who restated that Rivers is sitting on a time bomb, said the ruling by Justice Abdulmalik had earlier been predicted even before she delivered the judgement, saying that is not a shock to Rivers people

He said “Everybody knew this is what she wants to do because from the actions during the proceedings it was very obvious that she has made up her mind to rule in that direction. Giving her ruling is not the end, the bigger process is there, we must follow it and we are sure at the end of the day justice will take its place.

“We said time without number, Rivers State is on time bomb, and if Nigerians don’t intervene, the crisis of Rivers State might boil into a different crisis that might affect the economy of the country.”

He however, appealed to the “federal government to see reason, that this judgement will not stand. This is because we don’t want anarchy to play out, because if anarchy comes it will not be in the interest of anybody. So, government should correct the abnormality that is taking place here”.

