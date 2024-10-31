PAMO University Radiography Graduands Gets Automatic Employment 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Five radiography graduands of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have received automatic employment following their academic performance on graduation.

Declaring the employment, the Chief Medical Director of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr Chizindu Aliko said the graduands have merited the opportunity based on their records in research, performance and ethical values.

Dr Aliko who represented the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, made the announcement at the 1st induction/oath taking ceremony for the pioneer graduands of PAMO University, into Radiography profession.

The DMD noted the state government commitment in education, health and other development in the state, expressed the Health Ministry’, appreciation in the institution’s contribution in the health sector.

He said “The Rivers State Ministry of Health will continue in building manpower with the PAMO university”, just as he urged “the graduands to ambassadors of the university, abiding by the ethics that guide their profession”.

In his remarks, the pro-chancellor of the university, Dr Peter Odili, stated that in seven years existence, PAMO university has achieved positive impact in the society, through the graduates of reliable medical experts.

He who also announced automatic employment for the graduands, urged them to be good ambassadors of the university, saying “He who pays the piper dictate the tune. Through your efforts, let the narrative of your profession change in the South-South”.

Dr Odili disclosed that with the induction of the graduands, PAMO university is the second in the entire South-South to graduate Radiographers. He thanked the students, parents who have dedicated their efforts in building up the children and trusted to the school management to look after.

Announcing the automatic employment, the former governor of Rivers State said “I have good news for you, you will not be unemployed for one day. To whom much is given, much is expected. Show the difference, you are charged to make a difference and a good dance begins with a first step”.

Advising the graduands further, Odili said “After your induction and convocation, your life as Radiographers begin, show the difference by assuring that every patient that you have the opportunity to take care of, treat that patient as your employer, because without that patient you have no work to do

According to him “Dr Sambo in his speech has drawn your attention to ethical conduct, don’t ever lose sight on it where people say that radiographer must be a product of PAMO University of medical sciences. Whatever you need to take off, rest assured that the management of PAMO will give you what you need to start a real life”, Odili advised.

Earlier in his opening address, Dr Abdulrhamon Sambo said with the induction of the graduands, history has been made, noting that in the entire South-South, only University of Calabar and PAMO university offers Radiography as a course, and first graduands in Rivers.

Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Prof Noreen Agbapuonwu, said the graduands stands at the threshold of their professional journey with the induction, saying that the graduands will make positive impact in the medical system of the country.

She said “Radiographers contribute to the wellbeing of countless individuals. The training they have equip them with the skills to care for patients in their vulnerable moment “.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN), Prof Mark Okeji presented an award to the best graduating student of radiography in the institutions, Belema Princewill and other four graduands.

Prof Okeji assured that the best graduating student, Belema will have free registration into RRBN.