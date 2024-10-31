Ondo 2024: Abdul Foundation Mobilises Youths for Aiyedatiwa’s Election

As preparations for the November 16, 2024, Ondo State gubernatorial election gather momentum, the Adetunji Abdul (ATM) Foundation has intensified its support for the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Abdul, through his foundation, began a road show on October 15 at Ikare, Akoko North East Local Government Area in the state to drum up support for the governor’s reelection.

Apart from the regular road show, which has mobilised over 10,000 youths in Ikare and other neighbouring towns, Abdul is running radio jingles, airing three times a day on the state’s Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), crest FM and Adaba radio as well as erecting giant billboards in 15 strategic places across the state.

Abdul told the media that his support for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s reelection is out of his conviction that he possesses the capability to drive the transformation of the state.

“Since he took over the reign of governance, Governor Aiyedatiwa has transformed the state, and it’s our belief, if given more time, Governor Aiyedatiwa will do better in the next four years, and industrialise the state,” Abdul said.