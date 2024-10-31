House of Reps Member Seeks Empowerment of Youths on Renewable Energy Production

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The member representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Chimaobi Atu has called on the federal and state governments to massively invest in training Nigerian youths on renewable energy production.

Atu made the call yesterday in Enugu during the takeoff of an intensive training and empowerment of 90 young graduates in his constituency on renewable energy installation.

The training, which is the second massive youth empowerment programme for his constituents, is being implemented by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria, (NAPTIN).

In his address, Atu said that the world was turning to renewable energy solutions as part of efforts to tackle climate change crisis and other pressing challenges, hence the need for the government to start investing in the training of its citizens on installations, maintenance and other aspects of renewable solutions.

“There is a very big opportunity for anyone with skills in this area and this is what has informes the decision to invest in that area, he said, urging beneficiaries to take the training seriously.

He noted that he remains committed to empowering young people and building a healthy future where everyone is productive, adding that by the end of the training, he expects the youths to take their future in their hands.

While the training will last for five days, beneficiaries will visit New Haven and other locations within the metropolis where they will install solar systems and solar-powered street lights for another five days.