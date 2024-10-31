Flying Eagles Win U20 WAFU B Qualifier 

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-1 to win the U20 WAFU B AFCON qualifier last night in Lomé, Togo to emerge champions of the zone.

The Coach Aliyu Zubair tutored lads led 2-0 at half time break. The Ghanaians who were motivated by the presence of their president in the VIP box to cheer them returned from the break rejuvenated. They threw everything at the Nigerians but only pulled back a goal to end the tournament on the losing side.

Earlier, the Young Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire finished third in the WAFU B U20 AFCON qualifiers after they beat Niger 2-1 in a classification game.

Both Cote d’Ivoire and Niger missed out on qualification to the 2025 U20 AFCON scheduled to hold in South Africa as only the finalists advance to the tournament proper.

The Ivorians fell 2-1 to Ghana, while Niger were beaten 3-1 by the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.