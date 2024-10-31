FG Moves to Halt Incessant Building Collapse, Inaugurates Disciplinary Tribunal





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has inaugurated a seven-man disciplinary tribunal as part of efforts to stem the growing cases of building collapse in the country.



The disciplinary tribunal is charged with the duty of considering and determining any case of infraction by the members referred to it by the panel which is part of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON).

Speaking at the event, the minister expressed the federal government’s dedication to collaborate with professional bodies and regulatory agencies in the built environment, in order to ensure that it meets global standards.

“Today, we mark a very important step towards strengthening accountability within the building profession in our dear country. I have always believed that establishing structures, systems, and procedures that enforce adherence to professional standards and ethics is crucial.



“Equally important is ensuring that those who fail to comply with these standards are held accountable. The Builder’s Disciplinary Tribunal, which I will be inaugurating here today, embodies these principles,” Dangiwa stated.

The fear of punishment can be a strong motivator for ethical conduct, he said, stressing that in any profession, the temptation to cut corners exists.



“But in a profession like building, which directly affects the safety and wellbeing of our citizens, adherence to regulations and standards is non-negotiable.



“Builders hold the responsibility to construct safe, reliable structures that protect lives. Any compromise here is a compromise on safety, and the consequences, as we have seen, can be catastrophic,” he added.



He recalled the recent wave of building collapses across the country, reiterating that last week, a tragic incident in Lugbe claimed five lives, leaving families devastated and exposing gaps in enforcement and professional diligence.

“This is not an isolated case but part of a recurring pattern that demands our attention and decisive action,” he explained.



Dangiwa disclosed that the Builder’s Disciplinary Tribunal will not only uphold the standards of the profession but will also serve as a guardian of public safety and sends a strong message that under President Bola Tinubu, negligence, misconduct, or compromise on safety standards will not be tolerated in the building industry.



“As members of this tribunal, your task is to uphold the trust and credibility of the building profession by ensuring that disciplinary cases are managed with integrity, fairness, and transparency”, he told the members.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated members, the Chairman of the Registered Builders Disciplinary Tribunal, Samson Opaluwah, Stated that the inauguration of the tribunal signified that regulation by law was being further entrenched in the building industry.



“It is important to note that the tribunal has powers over those who are in its register alone. What this means is that there is still a huge number of quacks, and those who practice without being licensed that the tribunal cannot contain or mete any disciplinary measures to.



“The lacuna so created is concerning, and it requires the urgent action of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development under the Minister’s leadership, working alongside the regulatory bodies, to bequeath to the nation and the built environment a better disciplined practice environment,” he said.