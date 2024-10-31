Council Poll: Gov Abdullahi, Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Others Canvass Votes for APC

As Nasarawa State holds its local council elections on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, the Governor of the state, Eng Abdullahi Sule, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Danladi Jatau, and other political leaders in the state on Wednesday converged on Keffi for a campaign rally to seek votes for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor and the minister were greeted with cheers by the people and party faithful as they took turns to rally support for the candidates of the party.

The governor urged the members of the party not to take other political parties for granted but to mobilise support for the party.

“I want to urge you to come out en masse and vote APC candidates during the election.

“I appeal to you to vote APC from top to bottom, from bottom to top, from left to right, and right to left,” he said.

The governor thanked stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the primary election of the party via consensus and urged them to do the same during the elections.

He disclosed that the party would refund nomination and expression of interest forms fees to chairmanship and councillorship aspirants that lost out during the primary.

On her part, the minister appealed to the people to vote for all APC candidates for Chairmanship and Councillorship so they can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

She asked that the people repay the governor for the good things, projects and infrastructure that he had put in place for their benefit.

She also assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for local governments was manifesting as the grassroots would continue to feel the impacts of good governance.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim promised to use her office as minister of Women Affairs to continue to empower women and children and make their lives better.

The governor also noted that his administration would continue to deliver on people oriented projects that will have lasting positive effects on the people.

He urged them to come out en masse to vote on Saturday for all the party candidates and ensure victory for them in all the 13 local councils.

Danladi Jatau, speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, expressed optimism that APC would record a landslide victory.

Mr Jatau said that Mr Sule’s achievements would catapult the party to victory.

“We are fully prepared for the election, and all the aspirants that lost during the primaries have agreed to work together for the success of the party,” he said.

The chairmanship candidates are Dr. Idris Damagani (Keffi), Safiyanu isa (Akwanga), Ezekiel Musa Jaga (Wamba), Martala Usman Danmadami (Toto), Isa Mohammed Sani (Obi), Barr. Ilya Ibn Aliyu, (Nasarawa Eggon), Mohammed Alhaji Haliru. (Lafia), Bitrus Mek Agbawu (Kokona), Adamu Usman

Aboki (Keana), Barr. Abutaukar Aliyu Madaki (Karu), Jonathan Okuba Addra (Doma), Umar Abubakar Dan-Akano (Awe), Safiyanu isa (Akwanga).

The APC chairman in the state, Hon Aliyu Bello, former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other political leaders in the state, senators, members of the House of Representatives, members of the House of Assembly, were all confident of victory at the forthcoming council election.