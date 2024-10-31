Bowen University Convocation: 115 Bag First Class Out of 901 Students

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University Iwo in Osun State, Professor Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola, yesterday posited that out of 901 students that will be graduating at this year 19th convocation of the university, 115 students will graduate with First Class honours, highlighting their exceptional academic success.

Speaking at the 19th convocation press conference, the vice-chancellor emphasised that the graduating students will Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral degrees across various academic fields.

He also stated that about 323 students would graduate with a Second Class, Upper Division, demonstrating strong academic performance, while 192 students will graduate with a Second Class, Lower Division, and 65 students will graduate with Third Class.

Professor Babalola stressed further that seven students will graduate with Pass in the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) programme which is an unclassified degree while 56 students will graduate with 4 distinctions awarded for outstanding performance.

Also, in the fields of Nursing and Physiotherapy, which are also unclassified degrees,14 students will graduate with Distinction, while 90 students will graduate with Credit, and four students will graduate with Pass.

On postgraduate degrees, the vice- chancellor noted that 10 candidates will earn a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), 13 candidates will complete their Master’s degree (M.Sc/MBA), and 12 scholars will be awarded their Doctorate.

He emphasised that these 901 graduates who will be honoured at the convocation should be ready to contribute meaningfully to their professions and the wider community.

Professor Babalola also posited that the addition of these 901 graduands at the 19th convocation has raised the total number of Bowen University graduates to an impressive 17,686 since the first convocation of the university in 2006, which produced 383 graduates.

The vice-chancellor equally posited that the university remains deeply committed to this legacy of excellence producing first-rate graduates who distinguish themselves across multiple fields and bring honor to the institution.

While speaking on staff achievements for the second consecutive year, he said Bowen University has distinguished itself with an impressive academic achievement, as seven of its current staff members have been ranked among Stanford/Elsevier’s top 2 percent of scientists worldwide.

He noted that this recognition places Bowen University among an elite group, as only six universities in Nigeria recorded a higher number of top-ranked scientists.

The vice-chancellor further stressed that currently, there are no outstanding promotions in the institution which is a testament to the ongoing commitment to staff development and recognition.