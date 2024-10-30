Uzoamaka Oshogwe Driving Afriland’s Remarkable Success in Nigeria’s Real Sector

Mrs Uzoamaka Oshogwe is the Managing Director/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc., and on her watch, the company has recorded an impressive 150% increase in total revenue, reaching ₦4.72 billion, and saw a 34% rise in Profit Before Tax to ₦2.41 billion. The company’s assets grew significantly by 76%, standing at ₦34.07 billion, further cementing Afriland’s position as a leader in the industry. Uzo Oshogwe tells Bennett Oghifo about Afriland Properties’ financial success and its growing real estate portfolio

As the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc, what has been your journey in leading one of Nigeria’s most respected real estate companies?

My journey at Afriland Properties Plc has been an incredibly fulfilling one. I joined the company with a clear vision of transforming the real estate landscape in Nigeria. Over the years, this passion has not waned. My focus has been on driving an organization focused on innovative real estate solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. Leading Afriland has given me the opportunity to align our goals with the evolving needs of the market, focusing on creating value through projects that enhance communities and drive growth in the sector. Today, we have developments that are landmarks and equally speak to our distinction in the real estate sector.

What has been your greatest challenge as a leader in the real estate sector, and how are you handling it?

One of the greatest challenges has been navigating the unpredictable economic landscape in Nigeria, which impacts the real estate sector significantly. From inflationary pressures to regulatory changes, these challenges require quick adaptation and strategic planning. At Afriland, we have built a culture of resilience, innovation, and flexibility, which allows us to pivot when necessary and still deliver value to our stakeholders. We have been able to streamline operations, optimize costs, and maintain our position as a leading real estate firm.

How would you describe Afriland Properties Plc and its role in shaping the Nigerian real estate sector?

Afriland Properties Plc is a forward-thinking and innovative company dedicated to delivering excellence in real estate development, investment, and management. We take a customer-centric approach, ensuring that our projects provide solutions to the needs of our clients and communities. Our role in the sector goes beyond just developing properties, we are committed to making an impact that fosters long-term growth and prosperity for Nigeria.

Can you highlight some of Afriland Properties Plc’s key projects and their impact?

One of our most important achievements is the construction of the Afriland Towers. An impressive office development that stands tall against the backdrop of the Lagos Skyline. Its launch was one of our proudest moments as an organization. This building was formerly Raymond House, a structure with a rich history. We saw an opportunity to modernize and transform it into Afriland Towers, a building that reflects the status and vision of our organization, providing top-tier services to all its tenants. There is also the Heirs Towers, an imposing edifice in the corporate hub of Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island in Lagos. As project managers par excellence, we defied the odds to bring together all the elements required to deliver on our promise to our clients in record time, despite considerable challenges. This development coincided with the global COVID-19 pandemic, and we had to work within government-imposed restrictions while ensuring we met our targets and delivered the project successfully. Our developments in residential and commercial real estate have created jobs and contributed to the economic growth of Nigeria. We are focused on ensuring our developments have a lasting positive impact on the country’s economy.

What are the upcoming projects from Afriland Properties Plc?

We have several exciting projects in the pipeline. One of the key developments is Afriland Estate. Afriland Estate is a fully residential neighborhood located within the fast-developing district in Karmo, Abuja. This estate will offer a one-stop smart community with all the amenities guaranteed to ensure comfortable living. It will be done in two phases and upon completion will contain 104 housing units. Building on the success of The Residences I, our deluxe residential development in Ikoyi, which was fully subscribed in record time, we have now commenced the development of The Residences II, also located in Ikoyi. This premium project will feature 2 five-bedroom maisonette penthouses, 1 five-bedroom maisonette on a regular floor, and 7 units of three-bedroom apartments. These homes are designed to provide investors with exceptional value for their investment. We also have commercial developments, “Afriland Complex” in Abule-egba and “The Emporium’ in Port-Harcourt that cater to clients who are interested in acquiring business spaces for use or as investment tools. These form part of our ongoing contribution towards reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria.

What would you say are the potentials of the Nigerian real estate sector?

The Nigerian real estate sector is full of potential and untapped opportunities, especially as urbanization continues to rise. The demand for affordable housing is immense, and with the right policies and investments, the sector can significantly drive economic growth. Real estate plays a critical role in infrastructure development, job creation, and wealth building. However, it requires better regulatory frameworks, access to finance, and innovation to unlock its full potential. I am optimistic that as we move towards more sustainable and smart developments, and financial policies focused on inclusion, the sector will produce a more impressive contribution to Nigeria’s GDP.

As a female leader in a traditionally male-dominated sector, how have you carved a niche for yourself?

It has been a journey of persistence, resilience, and proving that leadership and excellence know no gender. I have always believed in my vision and passion for real estate and the impact it can have on lives. I have embraced opportunities to lead and made a conscious effort to ensure that my work speaks for itself. Nothing is impossible for women who work hard, stay intentional, and act with purpose. They will earn their rightful place at every table without compromising their values.

What message would you like to give to aspiring female leaders in the real estate sector?

My message to aspiring female leaders is to be bold, stay committed, and never underestimate the power of resilience. Breaking barriers requires resilience. As women in real estate, we may face obstacles, but every challenge is an opportunity for growth. Embrace your uniqueness, stand tall, and let your achievements speak for themselves. I am proud to highlight that I am part of a group that encourages women to flourish. At Afriland Properties, 50% of the composition of our Governing board are women. We have 44% of women within the Afriland Exco and 38% among our dedicated Afriland Properties Staff. This exemplifies our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where every voice is valued.

How do you see the future of real estate evolving in Nigeria in the next decade?

The future of real estate in Nigeria will be defined by innovation, sustainability, and smart technology. We are already seeing a shift towards environmentally conscious developments, and I believe this will become the standard. As more people move into urban spaces, the need for efficient urban planning will grow. Technology will also play a significant role in how properties are designed, developed, managed, and sold. I foresee a future where the real estate sector is more responsive to the evolving needs of the population, providing not just buildings but living ecosystems.

What makes Afriland Properties Plc different from other real estate companies in Nigeria?

Afriland Properties Plc stands out because of our commitment to excellence, and customer satisfaction. We focus on creating long-term value, not just for our clients but also for the communities where we operate. Our core values, Excellence, Execution, and Enterprise drive everything we do.

Any final thoughts for the real estate sector and the industry as a whole?

My final message is one of optimism and encouragement. The real estate sector has incredible potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, and it is up to all stakeholders; government, private sector, and investors to work together towards this goal. A firm believer of Tony Elumelu’s Africapitalism, I subscribe to the school of thought that the African private sector has the power to transform the continent through long-term investments, creating both economic prosperity and social wealth. Most of the countries that we look up to have largely been shaped by the private sector and Nigeria can tow that line. The only difference is that the Government has to intentionally create laws and drive socio-economic policies that will create an environment for all to thrive. At Afriland, we are committed to being a part of that transformation. To the industry, I urge continuous innovation and a focus on customer-centric solutions. To the upcoming leaders, especially women, I say: seize every opportunity, stay determined, and remember that your contributions are vital to the growth of this sector.