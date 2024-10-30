Rebranded Observer Newspapers: We are Building on Achievements of Founding Fathers, Says Obaseki





*Inducts Nduka Obaigbena, Momoh, Iredia, Aigbogun, others into Observer Newspapers Hall of FameAdibe

Emenyonu in Benin City

The founder of THISDAY Newspapers and Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena; founder of Channels TV, John Momoh; and founder of BusinessDay Newspaper, Frank Aigbogun, were among seven veteran journalists inducted into The Nigerian Observer Hall of Fame on Tuesday, as Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State commissioned The Nigerian Observer’s new office building and Edo Printing Centre in Benin City, the Edo State capital.



Others were Tony Iredia, Sunny Irabor, Nosa Igiebor, and Ebenezer Abiodun Aloba, a founding staff of the Nigerian Observer.



They were inducted in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of the country’s media industry.



An elated Obaseki said the rebirth and relaunch of the state’s newspaper, the Nigerian Observer, was a testament to his government’s vision to make Edo State a formidable media hub.



Obaseki stated, “I welcome you to the commissioning of the rebranded and rebuilt Edo Press Centre. What we have tried to do here is to upgrade the premises where the Nigerian Observer was birthed 60 years ago to now become a media centre in Benin City.



“The vision of our founding fathers, including General Samuel Ogbemudia, 55 years ago brought about, perhaps, one of the most advanced printing and media houses in Nigeria to be set up in Edo State.



“When we came into this premises to work on this press centre, the quality of the printing machines we saw here were top at that time. This shows the vision of our leaders, as we are building on the back of people who ruled the state before we came in.”



He added, “The commissioning of this edifice is a testament to how far we have come as a people and also signals as a sign post of our vision to make Edo State a formidable media hub.



“The media business in Nigeria today is largely dominated by Edo people and it’s not a coincidence as you can see from the award of the Observer Hall of Fame given here today.



“The Nigerian Observer is a nurturing ground. Alongside this new building, we have established the Edo press centre, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities for all printing and publishing needs. We have done this to diversify the risk in the newspaper business and hope that with the state-of-the-art facilities here, it will augment revenue here at the Observer.”



Obaseki further stated, “We have maximised the use of this space by also locating the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, which offers opportunities to the state’s creative economy and enhances the talent of the young population.



“All of these activities, the press centre, the publishing house, and the creative hub were all crafted from the old premises of the Nigerian Observer, which published the Bendel State-owned newspaper in 1968.



“Some of the notable journalists we have hosted today came from the stable of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper after surviving several shutdowns due to economic and political reasons and today, the newspaper continues publication.



“Looking back at the newspapers set up at the time, the Observer Newspaper is, perhaps, one of the few newspapers that may be surviving while others have gone into extinction.



“We are here for a simple ceremony. First to commission the Nigerian Observer building, which now houses the newspaper, and also the printing presses (three printing presses) with state-of-the-art facilities, which we believe will be very viable, as these facilities are not common in this part of the world. We hope that it will provide jobs and expertise in the printing industry to lots of young Edo people.”



Obaseki also stated, “The revamp exercise kicked off in 2022 after COVID-19, which involved the construction of new work spaces, facilities for printing, and a complete redesign of the Observer newspaper. We are very aware that technology today plays a very vital role in the newspaper industry.



“Before the press was completed, we launched the online version of the Nigerian Observer and every day the online version is published. I encourage all of us present to take advantage of the newspaper as it gives you all the information about the state.



“I also want to let the printing industry in the south region know that we have a GOSS printing machine in Edo State and it can print books and newspapers. We also have a speed printing machine.”



Speaking on the “Chronicle of the Nigerian Observer as of Today,” the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the Nigerian Observer newspaper was birthed on May 29, 1968, with copies of the newspaper appearing on newsstands across Nigeria.



Going down memory lane, Nehikhare said the Nigerian Observer could be seen as one of the legacy projects of late Ogbemudia, the former military governor of Midwest State and Bendel State. He said it was a response to the genuine demands of a people who increasingly began to feel that they needed some outlet for the articulation of their own ideals with emphasis to inform, educate and entertain.

Nehikhare said the Nigerian Observer was then a training ground for most successful journalists in the country who later moved to other national newspapers and magazines, and were today media owners.

He said the Nigerian Observer produced many successful journalism veterans and in the late 60s, 70s and 80s, a copy of the Nigerian Observer was a hot cake on the newsstands and most individuals and institutions made it a must on their reading desks every morning

He said the sudden decline of the Nigerian Observer in recent years, apparently due to dwindling funding, gave much concern to well-meaning citizens of Edo State and other admirers of the once popular and widely read newspaper.

Other guests at the event included Edo State Deputy Governor, Marvellous Omobayo; former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion; candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo 2024 governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and the state chairman of PDP, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi.