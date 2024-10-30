ORÍKÌ Launches Africa’s First Wellness Entrepreneurship Hub

Tosin Clegg

ORÍKÌ, a pioneer in the wellness and beauty industry, has announced the launch of the ORÍKÌ Wellness Entrepreneurship Hub, Africa’s first coworking space designed specifically for wellness entrepreneurs.

This groundbreaking initiative, supported by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), is part of a larger initiative to enhance youth employability across various sectors in Lagos.

The ORÍKÌ Wellness Hub is designed to address the critical challenges faced by wellness entrepreneurs, including the high cost of electricity, limited access to equipment, high leasing fees, difficulty securing credit, and the need for enhanced technical skills.

Through this hub, entrepreneurs will gain access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and systems that support the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

“Our vision with the ORÍKÌ Wellness Hub is to provide a supportive ecosystem for wellness entrepreneurs, offering them the resources they need to thrive,” said Joycee Awosika, Founder of ORÍKÌ.

“This initiative aligns with our mission to elevate the wellness industry in Africa and empower entrepreneurs to overcome the barriers that often hinder their growth.”

By partnering with LSETF and USADF, ORÍKÌ aims to provide a platform where wellness entrepreneurs can innovate, collaborate, and scale their businesses with ease. The hub will offer access to shared workspaces, business support services, and industry-specific mentorship, giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed while earning revenue and growing their businesses.

Feyisayo Alayande, the Ag Executive Secretary of LSETF noted, “the ORÍKÌ Wellness Hub is a vital part of our efforts to support entrepreneurs and create jobs in Lagos State. We are thrilled to support the launch of this pioneering initiative, which aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering entrepreneurs. This collaboration with ORÍKÌ and USADF fits seamlessly with our hub model at LSETF, designed to foster clusters of MSMEs in the same sector.

“By providing access to infrastructure and business support at affordable prices, we are creating a vibrant ecosystem that enables wellness entrepreneurs to thrive. This hub will not only address the unique challenges within the wellness industry but also promote innovation, collaboration, and sustainable business growth. By clustering MSMEs in this way, we are cultivating a competitive advantage for Lagos State, driving job creation, and contributing to the state’s economic prosperity. Together, we are building a brighter future for entrepreneurs and the broader community.”

“We are proud to support Joycee and ORÍKÍ in empowering wellness entrepreneurs through this Wellness Hub,” said USADF President & CEO Travis Adkins. “In line with our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship across the continent, this initiative will empower business owners, drive sustainable growth, and shape the future of this dynamic industry in Nigeria and beyond.”

This launch marks a significant milestone in the wellness industry and sets the stage for the expansion of wellness entrepreneurship across Africa. The ORÍKÌ Wellness Entrepreneurship Hub will serve as a model for future hubs across other sectors, offering a blueprint for tackling the common challenges faced by entrepreneurs.