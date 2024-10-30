NexaScale to Expand Future STEM Stars Initiative in 2025

Dike Onwuamaeze

The NexaScale, a non-profit organisation dedicated to nurturing tech careers, has announced that it would intensify its Future STEM Stars programme in Nigeria and expand it to schools in Ghana and other parts of Africa in 2025.

The expansion plan underscores NexaScale’s commitment to building a regional movement that is focused on female empowerment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

According to the founder, Ms. Adora Nwodo, “we want every girl to know that she belongs in STEM, and that her ideas can shape the future of technology.

“With these new initiatives, we hope to provide both the inspiration and resources girls need to thrive in these fields.”

Since its launch, the Future STEM Stars initiative has engaged over 1,000 secondary school girls, providing inspiration through hands-on workshops, school visits, and long-term mentorship programmes.

NexaScale’s efforts have encouraged girls to explore STEM careers and consider how these fields could align with their future aspirations.

Nwodo said: “Our mission is to empower girls by providing the tools, resources, and inspiration they need to pursue STEM careers.

“We are excited to deepen our engagement next year by expanding into more schools, providing mentorship from STEM professionals, and donating much-needed technology resources.”

NexaScale has made significant strides in creating opportunities for girls in STEM and has visited several schools across Lagos and Abuja, including Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls; Mary Greg School, Ikotun; Victoria Island Secondary School; and Gbaja Girls High School, Lagos; Springtide International School; and Lincoln Science School, Abuja.

During these visits, students participated in interactive sessions, gaining insights from seasoned professionals about the vast potential within STEM careers.

Jessica, a student from Mary Greg School, expressed her initial doubts about STEM career for girls. Her story highlights the cultural barriers many young girls face- barriers the Future STEM Stars initiative aims to break down.

NexaScale therefore called on organisations and community members to join the movement, adding that it would welcome volunteers, sponsors and partners that would contribute to the impactful cause and empower the next generation of female STEM leaders.