NDLEA VERSUS SENATOR ASHIRU

The Senate committee should be bold enough to tell the nation the whole truth

At plenary last week, the Senate set up an ad hoc committee to investigate drug-related allegations against one of its own, Deputy Senate leader, Oyelola Ashiru. This followed a statement by the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that the senator’s residence in Ilorin, Kwara State, was raided recently based on credible intelligence “that the senator’s house was being used as a drug joint for dealers and users.” Some drugs and illicit substances were allegedly recovered, and two of the senator’s

aides were arrested while another escaped. With

the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, already dismissing the allegations as motivated by personal vendetta, we don’t know what the committee is meant to do.

However, many pertinent questions are begging for answers. Why did the NDLEA wait till now to disclose the arrest of some of Ashiru’s aides, an incident which allegedly happened in February last year? Was Ashiru invited for a chat? Ashiru who represents Kwara South Senatorial District, had accused the NDLEA of being “the most corrupt and compromised agency.” Detailing the negative impact of drug consumption in his constituency where he also alleged there were barons making money from the misery of young people, Ashiru said: “One of my constituents even told me that in the last two years, he has seen 50 people lose their sanity due to drug use.”





While the Senate committee probes the allegation and counter-allegation between the NDLEA and Senator Ashiru, there are other ominous revelations that are deeply troubling about the political class and hard drugs. Senator Kawu Sumaila from Kano State, while contributing to the debate alleged that the presence of hard drugs is widespread in the offices and homes of many politicians. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) member said he knows of many senior politicians who support drug dealers in the illicit business and accused some lawmakers of using hard drugs. Even more embarrassing, he alleged there were “mountain of drugs” and dealers in many homes and offices in their political constituencies.

Although Sumaila was ruled out of order by the presiding officer, for “irrelevant comments,” the NNPP member insisted that the abuse of drugs by politicians is commonplace, and indeed dared his colleagues to swear with the Qur’an or the Bible that they do not encourage drug abuse, especially during campaigns. As awkward as the revelations may seem, the information is right there in the street. Many Nigerians, including officials of the NDLEA, have made similar comments that the political class is seriously involved in spreading and encouraging the use of illicit drugs, especially during electioneering. Many of the so-called youths they employ in their constituencies are serially fed with all manner of drugs. Some of the politicians themselves are also allegedly involved in the habit, prompting many to agitate for drug tests before they contest elections and assume political positions.

Meanwhile, despite the best efforts of the NDLEA, Nigeria is still suffused in drug epidemic. There is widespread use of hard drugs, particularly among young people. The most abused drug is cannabis, commonly called Indian hemp. But other hard drugs like cocaine, heroin and amphetamines are increasingly available in the street and abused by both the young and the old across the country. These are drugs that affect behaviour, mood, thoughts, and perception. Their abuse has also become a serious health challenge for the country.

Considering how issues related to drug abuse have increased the public health and security challenges in the country, it is unfortunate that the anti-narcotic agency and Senator Ashiru are engaged in an unhelpful war of words. But if anything, the controversy and the revelations from Senator Kumaila have only drawn attention to the drug-abuse prevalence in Nigeria.