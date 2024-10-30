In 30-minute Phone Call, Tinubu, Biden Seek to Deepen Partnership in US, Nigeria Relations





Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu and his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, yesterday had a 30-minute phone call, with the latter calling for deeper US-Nigeria relations.



Briefing newsmen on the issue at the State House, Abuja, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, stressed that the two leaders also discussed the issue of the permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council, and Biden once again assured that the United States was committed to seeing Africa having two permanent seats

Biden also thanked Tinubu and the Nigerian government for dropping the criminal charges against the Head of Financial Crimes Compliance at Binance, Tigran Gambaryan.



Gambaryan, a US citizen, was arrested last February while on a business trip to Nigeria and later charged alongside his company, Binance, with laundering $35.4 million, and tax evasion, which they denied.



This was sequel to the escape from custody of his colleague, Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan dual national who was Binance’s Africa regional manager, and had been arrested alongside Gambaryan.



But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week announced in court in Abuja that it had withdrawn the money laundering charges against Gambaryan to allow him to get medical treatment outside the country.



In a move to express gratitude on the development and a number of other matters of mutual interest, Biden called Tinubu at about 4pm yesterday during which the duo had a telephone conversation, which lasted about 30 m Tuggar told journalists.



According to Tuggar, Biden expressed support for Nigeria’s quest to get a permanent seat status on the United Nations Security Council, especially with the country’s leadership roles in Africa and peace-keeping efforts and sacrifices across the globe.



He said: “The call was about the collaboration between the two countries with regards to law enforcement and law enforcement agencies as well as the release of one of the suspects of the crypto currency exchange company that you are all aware of.



“In response, President Tinubu also thanked him and the US for the partnership and collaboration in numerous areas, and also discussed the issue of collaboration with regards to security in Africa, particularly in West Africa.

“President Biden equally assured that this is a partnership that will continue and he stated, as a matter of fact, not more than just once, but at least twice, that the future of the world resides in Africa, which is why it was important for this partnership to continue.



“The two leaders also discussed the issue of the permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council, and President Biden once again assured that the United States is committed to seeing Africa having two permanent seats and also reiterated that he does not see any reason why one of those seats should not belong to Nigeria, given its position in Africa, its stature and importance”, Tuggar further said.



THISDAY further gathered that Biden in the course of his telephone conversation with President Tinubu offered his condolences on the recent flooding that has impacted the north-eastern part of Nigeria.



The two leaders also spoke about the value of the US-Nigeria partnership in addressing global challenges and advancing security and prosperity across multiple sectors.



In particular, Biden expressed appreciation for cooperation on law enforcement, including through the recently announced Bilateral Liaison Group on Illicit Finance and Cryptocurrencies, for collaboration on new and innovative technologies, and on shared interests in reforming international organisations to reflect African voices.