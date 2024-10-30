Bridging Markets: Prosper Africa Supports Lagos Fashion Week, Strengthens Access for African Fashion in

Funke Olaode

Lagos Fashion Week, in collaboration with the U.S. government initiative Prosper Africa and Style House Files, hosted the “Bridging Markets” panel discussion for leading fashion and trade experts aimed at strengthening access for African fashion designers to the U.S. market. The panel discussion took place as part of Lagos Fashion Week, highlighting the immense potential of African fashion on the global stage.

“Prosper Africa is proud to support Lagos Fashion Week, a pivotal resource connecting African fashion with the U.S. market,” said British A. Robinson, Coordinator of Prosper Africa. “Prosper Africa looks forward to increasing access for African designers to the American apparel market.”

Since 2011, Lagos Fashion Week has brought together designers, buyers, and consumers to elevate the current trends in African fashion. With the world’s fashion industry increasingly looking to Africa as a hub for innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability, Lagos Fashion Week has become a leading platform for discovering dynamic new brands that fuse cultural narratives with ethical production.

“We are excited to see African fashion expand beyond borders, with the United States as a key market for growth,” said Tokunbo Akerele Chairman Lagos Fashion Week. “Through ‘Bridging Markets,’ we offer African designers the tools, networks, and resources they need to scale their businesses internationally, while sharing the unique storytelling, craftsmanship, and sustainable practices that make African fashion truly exceptional.

U.S. Consul General Will Stevens noted that fashion is a multi-billion-dollar industry and a huge contributor to the global economy, creating jobs and economic prosperity. “We are delighted to provide fashion designers and trade experts from Nigeria with this unique opportunity to connect with their U.S. counterparts,” said Consul General Will Stevens. “With growing artistic, sports, film, and music ties between Nigeria and the United States, the U.S. Mission is committed to further deepening our strong ties by adding fashion as another area of growing connectivity between our two countries.”

This collaborative effort highlighted the intricacies of breaking into the U.S. market, from navigating retail partnerships and trade shows like Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, to understanding international trade protocols. Importantly, it showcased the partnerships that have successfully opened doors for African designers, including the four-year collaboration between Lagos Fashion Week and Moda Operandi, which has given African brands a platform in the U.S. luxury market.

As global consumers continue to seek ethical and sustainable fashion options, the spotlight will increasingly turn to Africa’s leadership in responsible production models. African designers are uniquely positioned to redefine global fashion with their commitment to craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and sustainability.

The event equipped designers, retailers, and industry leaders with the requisite knowledge and technical know-how to join the important conversation on how African fashion can lead the future of inclusive, ethical, and globally connected fashion.

Prosper Africa is a U.S. Presidential-level national security initiative aimed at fostering stronger economic ties between the United States and Africa. By leveraging resources from 17 U.S. government agencies, Prosper Africa empowers businesses and investors with market insights, deal support, and financing opportunities, driving two-way trade and investment between the U.S. and African markets.