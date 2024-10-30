Brazilians Furious over Vinicius Jr Snub in Favour of Rodri

Journalists and politicians in Brazil have criticised Rodri being voted the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or award ahead of Vinicius Junior.

Brazil forward Vinicius, 24, was Real Madrid’s top scorer last season as the Spanish giants won the Champions League and La Liga.

Manchester City’s Spain midfielder Rodri helped his country win Euro 2024 in July and also won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with City.

Rodri was awarded the prize in Paris on Monday night with Vinicius absent from the ceremony along with representatives from his club.

Brazilian news commentators described the decision as an unjust and retaliatory move, with some concluding that it was the most controversial decision in the award’s history.

Many claimed the Real Madrid player was denied the award because of his stance on the racism he faces in Spain.

“We know that Vinicius is a target of racism in Spanish football and other parts of Europe, and he actively fights against racism,” said Guga Chacra, a commentator from the leading Brazilian TV news network GloboNews.

“This leads us to question whether the result that gave Rodri the win was influenced by prejudice and racism against Vinicius.”

Gustavo Faldon, Sports Editor for the Brazilian daily Estadaosaid: “The (treatment of) Vincius was the biggest injustice in the history of Ballon d’Or.

“The fact that he is Brazilian, plays for Real Madrid, and is a forward should have worked in his favour in the history of the award.”

“It sounds like an injustice to me,” added Rodrigo Bueno, a sports commentator for ESPN Brasil.

Milly Lacombe, a sports commentator for Brazil’s UOL news website, said that the Ballon d’Or “missed the opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to the most talked-about player of the season – known for his dribbling, goals, ability to make decisive plays, and social activism”.