Tinubu Unveils Four-Year National Lottery Trust Fund

*Says fund solely to promote nation’s socio-economic devt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday unveiled a four-year strategic plan on the National Lottery Trust Fund to create opportunities for Nigerians and promote socio-economic development.



Unveiling the Fund at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, the president represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the aim of the lottery plan is to empower Nigerian communities, thereby generating gainful skills for citizens.



According to him, the present administration is conscious of the significant role the gaming industry plays in national development.

He said: “This initiative marks a significant move in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to empowering the Nigerian communities and promote socio-economic development.



“The present administration is conscious of the significant role the gaming industry plays in national development. This necessitates the introduction of revenue assurance platform that is to be launched soon for Nigerian people to benefit from the industry.”



He acknowledged the collective efforts of all stakeholders in driving progress in the lottery sector and commended the present leadership of the national lottery, saying the trust fund is a testament of rewarding partnerships

His words: “I want to acknowledge the importance of collective efforts in driving progress, national lottery trust fund is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal.



“The strategic plan is designed to create opportunities to every Nigerian inside with the renewed hope agenda of our administration, we envisaged a future where people are empowered, skilled, and engaged in meaningful ways.



“I commend the new leadership of the trust fund. I urge all stakeholders to join hands today. We can make the lasting impact on the lives of our rural communities.



“And it is my singular honour to unveil this strategic plan on National Trust Fund to the benefit of mankind.”



In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, commended the president for his effort to introduce Revenue Assurance Platform (RAP) which he described will help the lottery industry to achieve its mandate.



According to him: “I want to appreciate our father, President Bola Tinubu for his role in reshaping the lottery industry in Nigeria through the introduction of Revenue Assurance Platform.



“I am honored to present to Mr. President and the public the four-year strategic plan of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), developed within the first two months of my tenure as Executive Secretary/CEO.



“I express my profound appreciation to Mr. President for appointing me to serve our great nation, Nigeria. As a proud Nigerian, I solemnly pledge to discharge my duties in line with Mr. President’s expectations and those of our fellow citizens. Today marks a significant step towards enhancing our mandate and deepening our impact on Nigerian communities, as envisioned by Mr. President.



“Since 2005, NLTF has successfully implemented over 306 projects nationwide, touching lives and transforming communities. NLTF is committed to delivering GOOD CAUSES and worthwhile interventions across various sectors and in communities in need. Our strategic plan aligns with the current administration’s vision for sustainable development and social welfare.”

Speaking on behalf of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Victor Umeh praised the Executive Secretary for outstanding achievements within a few months of appointment.

He expressed confidence in the strategic plan, emphasizing its potential to achieve great heights.