Osimhen Scores Winner as Galatasaray Slay Rival Besiktas 

Victor Osimhen scored his fourth goal yesterday to put to sword Galatasaray’s city rivals, Besiktas, in an Istanbul Derby.

The Super Eagles striker has now scored in three straight league games. His strike yesterday proved to be the winning goal in the 2-1 victory after Besiktas pulled a goal back in stoppage time.

He headed home a perfect cross by Gabriel Sara inside the box to double the lead of home team Galatasaray in the 67th minute.

Galatasaray have thus consolidated top spot in the Turkish Super Lig with 28 points from 10 matches, six points clear of closest rivals Samsunspor.

Besiktas remain in fourth place on 20 points.