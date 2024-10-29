Katsina PRP Threatens Legal Action Against FG over Power Outage 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has threatened to drag the Federal Government to court over the collapse of the national grid that plunged northern Nigeria into darkness.

The opposition party accused the Federal Government of ineptitude on the blackout, a situation, it noted, led to the loss of many lives, businesses and other socio-economic activities in the region.

The threat was issued Tuesday by the state 2023 governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Imrana Jino, at a news conference addressed in Katsina, Katsina State on the challenges bedevilling the country.

He explained that the party would soon issue e-data-based forms to citizens in the northern region to ascertain the number of lives and property lost as a result of the power outage before dragging the government to court.

Jino added that hospitals and laboratories, which heavily relied on stable electricity for medical equipment and diagnostic services, were facing increasing difficulties, resulting in delays and reduced healthcare availability for patients.

He said the ongoing power outage has hit small businesses and households hard in various parts of Katsina, impacting livelihoods and daily life in the state and other northern states.

While describing the inability of the Federal Government and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore power in the region as negligence, Jino said the government must compensate those affected by the blackout.