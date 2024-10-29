FIDA at 60: An Enduring Impact on Women and Children Issues

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, that is, La Federación Internacional dé Abogadas (FIDA) made its debut in Nigeria 60 years ago. In its over six decades of existence in Nigeria, the body of female Lawyers has consistently and doggedly fought for and defended women and children’s rights, despite the obvious challenges. Winning some and losing some, FIDA Nigeria told the THISDAY LAWYER team, how they have ensured its relevance and coherence, and managed to spread to every State of the Federation, with over 5,000 members, 45 Branches and counting. FIDA has touched the lives of over 100,000 indigent women and children, secured a court judgement concerning 35% affirmative action for women, amongst many other feats. They also shared the plans for their upcoming 60th Anniversary Celebration next month

I nternational Federation of Women Lawyers a.k.a FIDA is celebrating 60 years since its establishment in Nigeria. Kindly, give an overview of FIDA Nigeria, and what it set out to do FIDA Nigeria was established in 1964. Ambassador Aduke Alakija, who herself had been a member of FIDA International introduced FIDA to Nigeria.

An Organisation with highly notable and reputable female Lawyers who have diligently served it in one capacity or the other, such as the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke, CON.

The first female State Attorney-General, Mrs Hairat Aderinsola Balogun is also a founding member of FIDA Nigeria.

We also have a strong Board of Trustees, with eminent female Lawyers namely Chief Mrs Tessa Ikimi (Chairperson)

We have ECOSOC Status at the United Nations, also accredited at the African Union.

The reason for the establishment of FIDA in Nigeria was to ensure that the women in Nigeria had the benefit of services and protection offered by their sisters who are Lawyers, just as was being done in the other countries where FIDA Branches existed. FIDA Nigeria was therefore, established to protect, promote, and preserve the rights and interests of women and children, with a focus on pro bono representation of the indigent.

Other objectives include a comparative study of law, to ensure that, as much as possible, developments in other climes are reflected locally, for the benefit of FIDA Nigeria’s stakeholders. This was based on the realisation that, to a great extent, the happiness of the home and the strength of society depend on the well-being of the women and children.

We achieve our mandate through aggressive sensitisation, advocacy, mentorship, itigation/ADR and counselling.

FIDA Nigeria has grown since then, with over 5,000 members who volunteer their services across all the areas of Law that they specialise in. We now have 46 Branches in 36 States of the Federation. This means that some States with wide geographical locations, have more than one Branch for example: Lagos State has 5 FIDA branches. We have also institutionalised Student Chapters, in our Branches. We have now opened up to female law students and female law graduates, as Associate Members. Our Branches reach out to Universities within their localities and invite associate membership, who are first responders to issues of sexual harassment, rape and other kinds of gender based violence within their schools. We have a Standard Operating Procedure, that guides us in this inauguration.

In terms of institutionalising, we have a 5 year (2021-2026) Strategic Plan that serves as a roadmap. At a glance, donor partners and our stakeholders can see our goals and how we intend to achieve them, as well as a sincere SWOT analysis of our Organisation. Through this, some of our donors during assessment before fund disbursement, choose an area in our weakness to support us in our structuring.

Given our growth, we are particular about developing Policies and a unified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to guide in all our interactions and interventions. We have a Case Management SOP, SOP for Branches within a State, SOP for Shelter Management and Operations, and an SOP on Student/Associate Membership.

In the 60 years of our existence in Nigeria, we have touched the lives of over 100,000 indigent women and children. Through our projects, we have worked across various issues that has made life more meaningful to the indigent woman and child. Some of our project interventions are:

– Popularising the gender provisions of the ACJA, 2015 which was funded by MacArthur Foundation;

– Supporting in drafting and developing practice directions for Courts;

– Enhancing access to justice for women living with/or affected by HIV/AIDs;

– Educating women on their land rights, and the need to be economically empowered;

– Building capacity of rural women on leadership, and the need to participate in their traditional governance;

– Improving women capacity to lead in attaining peace and security in their local communities;

– Providing access to justice for women and children in IDP camps;

– FIDA is in the process of commissioning it’s Shelter project as a safe house for victims of GBV.

Some of our donors for these interventions are: UN agencies, Ford Foundation, Action Aid, MacArthur Foundation, Foreign Commonwealth Development Office of the UK High Commission, Canada Global, Palladium Group funded by USAID, International Organisation on Migration, British Council and European Union, National Democratic Institute and so on.

Despite the United Nations recommendations, the number of female government political appointees in Nigeria is still regrettably low. What role has FIDA played to fight against gender discrimination against women in Nigeria, not just in our profession but in leadership positions? What is FIDA doing about this unfortunate state of affairs? Most of the Female Ministers are Junior Ministers, apart from a few of them; and, as the years go by, the number of female members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly continue to dwindle. Is FIDA not concerned about this? What can FIDA do by way of affirmative action or legislative advocacy, to address this inequitable imbalance?

FIDA has been at the forefront of advocacy and agitation for the increased participation of women in leadership in politics, business, and the legal profession of Nigeria. Even in our profession, Dame Priscilla Kuye, who served as Secretary when FIDA Nigeria commenced in Lagos, with meetings being held at the residence of Ambassador Alakija, and was the first person to be elected by the World FIDA body as the Regional Vice President for Africa, remains the only female President of the NBA after 32 years.

FIDA Nigeria partnered with the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND), in providing support to females who participated in the 2016 National Elections. Also, FIDA was one of the inaugural members of the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund (NWTF) and remains on its Board to date. As you may be aware, at its inception, the NWTF provided grants to eligible female politicians, and continues to build their capacity to enable them participate effectively as gender advocates when they are in office. FIDA Nigeria also features regularly in the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, partnering with other Civil Society Organisations to observe elections. FIDA Nigeria also carries out leadership training, for women across other professions, Female Lawyers and especially, FIDA Nigeria members, are active in the Nigerian Bar Association, and recently, have shown more interest in participating in the leadership of the Bar. Presently, 5 out of 10 members of the NBA National Executive are FIDANs.

The number would have been a lot more, but we find that despite being in 2024, we are still impacted by tradition, culture and religion.The opposition to female leadership on these grounds remains quite strong in politics, business, law, and the professions. There has been some shift, but we recognise that change will be gradual as mindsets and behavioural attitudes begin to change. For example, we may not have another female NBA President yet, but we have made progress. The gap is closing, and we are convinced that sooner, rather than later, the story will be different.

During the 2023 general elections, FIDA Nigeria was accredited by INEC and funded by UN Women to set up a situation room, to observe women political participation and violence against women in elections. Prior to the elections, we embarked on voter education outreaches in markets and communities, encouraging women to go pick up their voters card and make sure that they vote. During that time, when we attend the INEC quarterly consultative meeting, we build the information shared there into our voter education messaging for outreaches.

Recall the proposed 5 Gender Bills, during the Constitution review? FIDA Nigeria was at the forefront of the protests with other women-led civil society organisations. We laid a sit-out at the National Assembly for over 1 week. Eventually, women went to Court, where judgement was given in our favour for 35% affirmative action.

How well has FIDA Nigeria fulfilled the core mandate of protecting the rights of widows, women generally and children? To date, female genital mutilation and under-aged marriage still occur in Nigeria. Two States have still not domesticated the Child Rights Act. What is FIDA doing about all this?

FIDA has done extensive work in this regard. One of the best services FIDA offers, is the Free Legal or Volunteer Advocacy programme through her Branches. We have been able to secure numerous court judgements, as well as ensure law reform aimed at protecting the rights of women and girls.

FIDA was the Secretariat of Legislative Advocacy Coalition on Violence Against Women (LACVAW), which is the coalition of Civil Society and individuals who advocated for the passage of the Violence Against Persons Protection (VAPP) Act in 2015, which has several innovative provisions for the protection of persons, women and girls. FIDA also led in the institutionalisation of LACVAW, to continue this good work. LACVAW is now resident at the Gender Technical Unit of the National Assembly, providing gender mainstreaming in Federal legislations. The VAPP Act has been adopted in 34 States of the Federation, in which FIDA Branches in those States were technical/drafting and advocating partners. FIDA has also participated actively in the enactment of legislation against harmful widowhood practices and female inheritance in a number of states, such as Rivers, and other Southern States.

Regarding the States that are yet to adopt, our Branches there are engaging in extensive advocacy, to ensure that the Child Rights Act is adopted.

There are reports of increasing incest in many homes across the country. Many under-aged girls have been reportedly raped by either their fathers or older male relations, like the case of late Ochanya Ogbanje, who was allegedly raped to death by her older cousin and his father in Benue State. She didn’t get justice, asher Uncle was acquitted. Doesn’t this give you a cause for concern? What does FIDA do in situations like this?

FIDA Nigeria has carried out massive sensitisation regarding rape, incest, and defilement. Indeed, this is part of the curriculum in the FIDA programme on the training of paralegals in local Communities where Branches are resident. These Paralegals are first responders to issues of sexual, gender based violence, and are introduced to the security agencies and other service providers in their local government areas. We have supported them to create an active referral coordinating system, to handle such cases before a FIDAN can come on site.

We have sensitised, produced and aired radio jingles to share information on what to do in the case of rape, as this will support the prosecuting and security agencies in their forensics, so they can have the right evidence for a conviction.

FIDA also provided technical support in the development of a Sex Offenders Register, such that the data is categorised into report, conviction and acquittal. Such that, whether convicted or not, there is deterrence for such a crime.

We have also advocated for Sexual Gender Based Violence or Family Courts, to expedite judicial proceedings on these cases and avoid the bottlenecks that hinder justice. We have a challenge too, arising from this, such that not all victims and their related persons want to walk with us through the rigours of the justice system. As you know, where there’s no victim or complainant, then there cannot be a crime.

Country Vice/National President, 1991-1993 FIDA Nigeria provided pro bono legal services through its Benue Branch, for the Ochanya case. Regrettably, in law, everything is a matter of evidence and the court can only rule on what is before it, and not public opinion or social media views. Which is why the media and other FIDA partners must support her either in funds or kind, so that we can go as far to sensitise the grass roots and school children on their legal rights, and what to do in cases of rape and other violations.

FIDA Nigeria has also been leading other women rights groups in a watching brief, in the famous case of Professor Cyril Ndifon, the University of Calabar Law Professor closely. Obviously, where the circumstances permit, FIDA is open to going on appeal to have the decision of the lower courts reviewed by the appellate courts.

Scourge of GBV is a pandemic; however, FIDA can’t do it alone. We encourage collaboration with other organisations/agencies whose focus is similar to ours. We work with both international, national and local organisations. In Lagos, for example, FIDA Branches have a collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency. In Edo, they rely on the GBV Taskforce to make arrests and prosecute cases, In Abuja, there is NAPTIP and the SGBV unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice, and so on.

In the past few years, there have been reports of sexual harassment against female Lawyers in some law firms. What steps has FIDA taken to address the plight of these ladies?

In matters like this, a victim must be willing to make a report; FIDA Nigeria is available to stand by her, and pursue such matters to a logical conclusion. The reality is that often because of their weaker negotiating position, victims prefer to walk away quietly, or worse still, live with the situation and their violators for economic and other reasons. Recognising this challenge, FIDA has been at the forefront of these discussions in NBA programmes. It is our belief and expectation, that the more light is shed on these negative practices, the earlier we can instil behavioural change and punishment of offenders. We also have the NBA Women Forum, which is also tasked with the welfare of female Lawyers, of which FIDA members are leading in.

FIDA Nigeria, as an Organisation, has, a Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse (SHEA) and Safeguarding policy. We are ever ready to handle such cases, if reported to us.

Statistics have recently shown that there are now more female Lawyers in Nigeria than males. Does this have any significant positive impact on the profession?

Most Certainly. We think the presence of more women in the profession, gives room for a better appreciation of the issues that affect and impact more than 50% of the population and the profession. We mentioned our members who are Chairpersons of NBA Branches. One of FIDA’s strengths, is in the calibre of some of her members….persons such as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan whom we recently visited. There is no office that FIDA cannot walk into, because of this. It is also important to note that, there are FIDA members who have attained the highest calibres of the legal professions such as Senior Advocates of Nigeria, like Chief Mrs. V.O Awomolo, SAN; Mrs Titi Akinlawon, SAN; Professor Agbonika, SAN who is also the Dean, Faculty of Law, Veritas University, Abuja; Mrs Wendy Kuku, SAN; and Judges at various level of local and international Courts. There are also FIDA members who are leading in other professions for example: Marlies Allan who has been the Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland. We have Commissioners, Directors in Ministries, Members at State Houses of Assembly such as Hon. Marie Edeko who is the Deputy Speaker at the Edo State House of Assembly. Rose Oby Nwosu who is leading the Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Trades, Mining and Industry. We also have Professors of Law across many Universities in Nigeria and so on. Yes, we have more women, and we are encouraging more to get into leadership and governance positions, so that we can leverage on their positions to build a lasting change in systems and structures that do not favour women.

What are your plans for the forthcoming 60th anniversary of FIDA? What is the lineup of activities for the celebration?

The FIDA Nigeria 2024 Triennial Conference/FIDA @ 60 celebration, has a National Planning Committee chaired by Chief Mrs. V.O Awomolo, SAN and is taking place at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Abuja, will commence on Thursday the 21st of November, 2024 with the arrival of delegates. While the collection of conference materials, media parley, launch of FIDA @ 60 logo and a Juma’at Service will hold on 22nd. The 60 for 60 Outreach and the launch of FIDA National Shelter is scheduled for Saturday, 23rd. On Sunday 24th, there will be Thanksgiving Service at Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) International Headquarters (Annexe) Wuye at 7:00am. Thereafter, delegates will be entertained at the CVP La fiesta.

The Opening Ceremony will feature a Keynote Speech on the theme, and plenary sessions. The Colloquium Lecture will be delivered by Dr Oby Ezekwesili on Monday the 25th , and, in the evening, there will be cultural night where delegates will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will hold on Tuesday, 26t, which will culminate with the election of the next set of executives; and, in the evening the Dinner/Awards Night will be held. Finally, Wednesday the 27th is departure, and farewell for all delegates.

Thank you.