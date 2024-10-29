APC Inaugurates Sanwo-Olu as Chair National Campaign Council for Ondo PollFidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, inaugurated Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the chairman, National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election.



The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris and his Cross River State counterpart, Bassey Out, would serve as Deputy Chairmen, while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Secretary of the council.



Addressing members of the campaign council at the International Culture and Event Centre (Dome) Akure, National Chairman of APC, Abdulahi Ganduje, sued for cooperation and members of the party to be law-abiding.



According to him, APC carefully selected its chairman and members of the campaign council based on their personal records of hard work, proven integrity, and commitment to the party’s ideals.



“The council is headed by a man who has done it before, in this kind of situation. This campaign council will swing into action immediately.

“Already, there is a local campaign council working in the state already. The national campaign will build a strong synergy with the local campaign council, which will lead to victory in the forthcoming election. We have to maintain state.



“This zone will be homogenous in terms of party followership. It is a task that must be done through Democratic means. The election will be free and fair, smooth and victorious for our great party.



“We appreciate all the reforms the governor has introduce, we want him to continue. He’s providing a progressive leadership. We are here to assure you that this development will continue when he’s elected,” Ganduje added.



In his address, Sanwo-Olu assured the party that the council would do everything constitutionally, professionally to ensure a free, fair, credible and highly competitive election.