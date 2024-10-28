SALAH RESCUES REDS AT EMIRATES

Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser gave Liverpool a point against Premier League title rivals Arsenal in an eventful 2-2 encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal led twice but were undermined by injuries to key defenders Gabriel and Jurrien Timber in the second half, having already been without the suspended William Saliba. The setbacks allowed Liverpool to apply pressure and take a point, leaving Manchester City at the top of the table – with Arsenal now five points adrift of the relentless reigning champions.