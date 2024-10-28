OwoBlow, Eguavoen, Mutiu Storm Benin for Akpakomiza Novelty Match

As the countdown to November 11th novelty match for the incoming Governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo, hots up as more ex internationals have signed up to participate.

The latest are the Super Eagles interim Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Dr Felix Owolabi and Mutiu Adepoju.

Frank Ilaboya, the spokesperson of the Organisers made this known in Benin yesterday evening.

He said; “we’re excited to announce that Coach Eguavoen, Felix Owolabi and Mutiu Adepoju are storming Benin City for the match.

“We are truly excited because their coming will add colour and glamour to the match.

“The trio have swelled the number of ex-internationals to eight. Edo State football fans will therefore have so much to savour with these iconic names in Nigeria coming to feature in the match, Frank Ilaboya, one time Chairman of Edo State Football Association, added.

For Coach Eguavoen, the novelty match offers another opportunity to reconnect with fans and friends in relaxing atmosphere.

“As a son of the soil, I feel excited to be part of this novelty match. I always feel great going home to my dear state especially when it concerns football.

“Everyone knows the role Edo State plays in Nigeria Sports, especially football and I think it is important to make this statement whenever opportunity of this nature comes up.

“So, I want to commend the organisers for coming up with this wonderful idea of welcoming the incoming Governor with a novelty match. I understand the Governor-elect is a sports loving person and this will afford him the opportunity to witness at close quarters the power and influence of football in social re-engineering of our youths,” the ex-Eagles captain further added.

OwoBlow as Dr Owolabi was fondly called during his hey days is equally elated to be part of “this wonderful opportunity to reconnect with my fans in Benin and environs.

” I have always had fond memories of Edo State right from my playing days. So, I am looking forward to another great moment on November 11th.

“With wonderful friends like the outgoing Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and my long standing friend, Frank Ilaboya, I cannot afford to miss out on that day.”

Other Ex-internationals already signed up for the match are Baldwin Bazuaye, London 2012 Olympic goalkeeper, Ambrose Vanzekin and Peter Obanor,

Others are Tony Emedofu, fondly called Poropo, Roland Ewere and Prince Oritsuwa Afejuku

The novelty match, which is part of the activities lined up for the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor Elect, comes up on Monday, November 11 at the Prestigious Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.