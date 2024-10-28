Olawande: Square Peg in Square Hole

Samson Ilufoye

The latest announcement of Hon Ayodele Olawande as the Minister of State, Youth Development, by President Bola Tinubu did not come as a surprise to many who know him.

Personally, I have followed the trajectory of Hon Olawande for several years from close quarters and have come to admire him as a quintessential inspiration to hundreds of youths who have crossed his path, especially for his total dedication to youth empowerment and development.

As a renowned youth mobiliser and advocate, Hon Olawande’s contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo and Lagos states have not gone unnoticed. Likewise his vast experience particularly as the youth coordinator for the APC, Lagos State Chapter, in addition to being founder of the Action Youth Movement (AYM), which has creditably served as an umbrella for many youths across Nigeria, and ICT Director for the APC in Ondo State. All of these, without any shred of doubt, make him an ideal candidate to steer the affairs of youths in the country.

It is, therefore, my belief that Hon Olawande’s latest appointment will bring about positive change and progress for Nigerian youths. For a fact, his passion for empowering young people is evident in his previous roles, including Strategic Communication Officer at Emerging Community Africa and Operations Manager at The Way Project Nigeria Limited.

As one who has mentored me and from whom I have specifically derived a lot of inspiration, I, as Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Organisation, Kwara Chapter, will look forward to working with Hon Olawande in his new role for the overall purpose of creating opportunities for the Nigerian youths while harnessing their vast potential. Needless, therefore, to add that I pledge the support of my humble self and the NYO to his success.

In the same token, I wish to express commendation and appreciation to the immediate past minister of youth development, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim, for her exceptional service to Nigeria. Let me hasten to say that her tenure was marked by outstanding achievements, showcasing her unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and development. Her innovative approaches and strategic initiatives have also left an indelible impact on the youth ministry. Her contributions to the Ministry of Youth Development will always be cherished and it is my belief that her dedication and achievements would be celebrated by the youths across the country for a long time to come.

As Dr Bio Ibrahim embarks on her new endeavour, I would pray for her continued success and progress while also hoping that her passion for youth development and sustainable growth would continue to inspire generations of Nigerians.

*Comrade Ilufoye is Chairman, Nigeria Youth Organisation, Kwara State chapter