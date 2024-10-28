NIWA Stakeholders Meeting: Caverton Marine Advocates Safe Water Transportation

Caverton Marine has called on marine industry stakeholders to pay utmost attention to safety on all waterways in the country to position the industry for unlimited growth. Speaking at the Stakeholders’ Meeting on Safety and Insecurities held in Abuja the company’s CEO, Olabode Makanjuola, said the entrenchment of safety across Nigeria will offer a viable alternative in transportation for Nigerians

At the event, organised by the National Inland Waters Authority (NIWA) and chaired by Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, Makanjuola unveiled his company’s vision on safe water transportation in Nigeria. “Today marks a significant milestone not just for Caverton, but for the future of water transportation in Nigeria. As many of you know, for years, Caverton has been a cornerstone in Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics sector, where safety isn’t just a priority – it’s the foundation of everything we do. Our track record speaks for itself. Through our aviation logistics operations, we’ve consistently demonstrated that when it comes to transporting precious cargo – whether it’s personnel or equipment – there can be no compromise on safety. This unwavering commitment has made us the trusted partner for major oil and gas companies operating in some of the most challenging environments,” the Caverton Marine boss stated.

According to him, through the OMIBUS innovation, the company plans to replicate the same dedication to safety and uncompromising commitment to excellence to the water transportation sector in Nigeria. In practical terms, he said the vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art safety features and crew members undergo rigorous safety training and certification.

On the stand-out features of the initiative, he highlighted strict maintenance schedules that exceed industry standards, safety protocols which are continuously reviewed and updated as well as the employment of real-time monitoring systems for all aspects of operations.

“Why water transportation? Because we see both the immense potential and the pressing need. Nigeria’s waterways are natural highways that have been underutilized. But more importantly, we see the need for an operator who puts safety first – always, without exception. This isn’t just about transportation – it’s about transformation. We’re not just offering a service; we’re setting a new standard for what water transportation in Nigeria should be. The same expertise that has made us a trusted name in oil and gas logistics will now serve the broader transportation needs of our nation. The future of water transportation in Nigeria is safe, reliable, and professional. That future begins with Caverton,” he added.