NILDS DG Hails Omoregie’s Appointment as UNIBEN VC

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Director General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, has congratulated Professor Edoba Omoregie, SAN, on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City.



Sulaiman, in his congratulatory message made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Sunday, described Omoregie’s appointment as a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and excellence, noting its timeliness.

Prior to this appointment, Omoregie served as the Director of Legislative Support Services at NILDS.

He noted that the appointment underscores NILDS’s reputation as a premier intellectual institution and reinforces its role as an educational leader in the nation.



He expressed confidence in Omoregie’s ability to bring meaningful impact to UNIBEN and the wider educational sector.

He urged him to apply his extensive experience to advance the university’s academic standing.

He said: “It is noteworthy that the Institute and UNIBEN have enjoyed eleven-year partnership, resulting in seven cohorts of graduates from the NILDS-UNIBEN postgraduate programmes. The 8th Convocation Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, 28th October 2024.”

The DG expressed optimism that the collaboration between UNIBEN and NILDS would be further strengthened during. Omoregie’s tenure as Vice Chancellor.