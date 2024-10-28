  • Monday, 28th October, 2024

NILDS DG Hails Omoregie’s Appointment as UNIBEN VC

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Director General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, has congratulated Professor Edoba Omoregie, SAN, on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City.


Sulaiman, in his congratulatory message made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Sunday, described Omoregie’s appointment as a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and excellence, noting its timeliness.
Prior to this appointment, Omoregie served as the Director of Legislative Support Services at NILDS.
He noted that the appointment underscores NILDS’s reputation as a premier intellectual institution and reinforces its role as an educational leader in the nation.


He expressed confidence in Omoregie’s ability to bring meaningful impact to UNIBEN and the wider educational sector.
He urged him to apply his extensive experience to advance the university’s academic standing.
He said: “It is noteworthy that the Institute and UNIBEN have enjoyed eleven-year partnership, resulting in seven cohorts of graduates from the NILDS-UNIBEN postgraduate programmes. The 8th Convocation Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, 28th October 2024.”

The DG expressed optimism that the collaboration between UNIBEN and NILDS would be further strengthened during. Omoregie’s tenure as Vice Chancellor.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.