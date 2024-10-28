FG Probes N3bn Fraud Allegation Against N’Assembly’s Staff Leadership

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has commenced investigation into the fraud allegation levelled against the leadership of the National Assembly chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

The ministry through the Registrar, Department of Trade Union Services And Industrial Relations has invited the PASAN leaders and the aggrieved members to a meeting on Tuesday, (tomorrow)

A member of PASAN, Yusuf Abiola, had at a press conference penultimate Monday in Abuja, accused the union executive of funds misappropriation.



Speaking on behalf of the concerned members of PASAN, Abiola alleged that the leadership of PASAN, National Assembly Chapter, specifically misappropriated N3 billion union funds.

He demanded for audited financial statements and operational reports from 2019 till date from the executive and vowed to petition relevant authorities to seek redress.



However, in his reaction to the allegation, the Chairman of PASAN at the National Assembly, Sunday Sabiyyi, in a statement jointly signed with the Secretary, David Ann Ebizimoh, described the allegation as baseless, frivolous and defamatory.

Sabiyyi called on members of the union and the general public to disregard what he described as “unfounded blackmail intended to distract the union from pursuing its mandate coherently to the letter.”



However, the Labour Ministry in its letter of invitation dated October 25, 2024, with reference number FMLE/TU/136/111/82, addressed to the General Secretary, National Assembly chapter of PASAN, summoned the warring parties.

The invitation letter was titled, “Re: Petition Against the Misappropriation of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) National Assembly Chapter and Threats of Suspension of Members (sic)”

It was signed by the Director/Registrar Trade Unions, Amos Falonipe, on behalf of the Honourable Minister.

It read in part: “I am directed to refer to your letter dated 18th October, 2024 on the above subject, from the concerned members of PASAN National Assembly Chapter and to invite you for a meeting Scheduled as follows”

“Date: 29th October, 2024; Time: ll am; Venue: Minister’s Conference Hall, Federal Ministry of Labour And Employment, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

“In view of the importance of the meeting, you are required to inform all the warring parties accordingly. Accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister.”