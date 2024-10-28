Ex-NDLEA Boss, Fulani Kwajafa, Dies At 88

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Fulani Kwajafa, has died at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Kwajafa, who died on October 23, 2024, and whose death was confirmed by a member of his family, was survived by his wife Patience Kwajafa and many children and grandchildren, amongst them is Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa, the Director General of the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC).

Kwajafa was born on December 22, 1936, to the family of the late Wakil Mtaku in Kwajafa village, Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, and he completed his junior primary education in Kwajafa in 1953, while in 1954, began his career with the Nigeria Police Force as a constable (Dan Sanda).

Guided by determination and dedication to duty, he progressed through the ranks, catching the attention of the Colonial Police Administration.

He was subsequently selected to attend Mayflower College in London, UK, where he earned higher qualifications that would further his career and enrich his contributions to Nigerian law enforcement.

Kwajafa also rose through the ranks, achieving the position of Commissioner of Police in 1984, which was not only a personal milestone but also an exceptional achievement, setting him apart from many of his peers.