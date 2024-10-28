AGGSA Enugu Alumni Call for Integration of Integrity in Girl Child Training

The Anglican Girls Grammar School Awkunanaw (AGGSA), Enugu Alumni have called for the integration of integrity in girl child training.

The alumni stated this at their 2024 AGGSA three-day global convention held recently in Enugu, which brought together old girls of the school from all over the world from the set of 1962 with the theme, ‘Integrity as a fundamental principle in girl child education’.

Speaking at the event which also featured a fund raising ceremony aimed at providing ICT lab for the students, Global President of AGGSA old Girls’ Enugu, Azogini Achebe-Iwuamadi, stressed the need for girls to have strong moral values which according to her would enable them live decent life .

Iwuamadi regretted that ‘some women in the governance lacked integrity, adding that most of them are now more corrupt than men.

According to her, “When girls are properly trained, they will grow up to become women of integrity that will bring about positive changes in their families and the nation at large.”

On his side, the Chairman of the event and the Chief of staff for Senate President Senate President, Sylvester Okonkwo performed creditably well in attracting funds for the ICT project.

Commenting on the theme of the convention, Guest speaker and former president of the USA AGGSSA, Mary Rose Ngige Nwadike, advocated for the inclusion of the theme of the convention into school curriculum.

”We know that the society is bad, there is no role model, no accountability, there is corruption still we must try if we do not try at all it is going to be disastrous, so we will try, do our best, we can get some to inculcate those values of integrity , respect honest, fairness, trustworthy, courage”, she said.

Also speaking at the convention, the pioneer head girl of the school, Blessing Onyejimekwu described the three – day convention as a success adding that it was an opportunity for the old girls to come together and rub minds together on how to give back to their alma mater.

Describing girls of this era as a disadvantaged set of beings, she stressed the need for mothers to train their children properly, adding that they should not abandon the training of their children to maids or strangers.

Similarly, president of AGGSAAA UK chapter, Attorney Lady Meek Achifuo Agoro (nee Nwazue) and the global assistant Secretary, advised the girls to remain focus in life and should not allow peer pressure to be their ruin.

Also the Chairman organizing committee, Chief Rhona Eze-Dimude, with her team lady Chinwe Onuoura, Mrs Ifeoma Aniekwe Obiade and others worked tirelessly for the success of the event.