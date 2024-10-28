Aberdeen Royal Mission Honours Rivers Monarch

His Royal Highness, King Temple MacDonald Jamala II, the revered monarch of Odual Kingdom in Rivers State, was recently honoured with the prestigious Sword of Faith by the Aberdeen Royal Mission in Scotland.

This sacred artefact, linked to the 14th-century Scottish King Robert the Bruce, signifies a deep historical connection between the two nations.

According to a statement, during the event held in Aberdeen, Scotland, President of the Aberdeen Royal Mission (AARM), Joe Ochie, explained that the honour recognised King Jamala’s exceptional leadership and paid tribute to the legacy of Scottish missionary Mary Slessor, whose tireless work in Nigeria has left a lasting impact.

He added that the event underscored the enduring bond for traditional institutions and the growing diplomatic ties between Scotland and Nigeria.

Patron of the Aberdeen Royal Mission and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the City of Aberdeen, Graham Guyan, presented the Sword of Faith and a ceremonial mace to King Jamala, symbolising authority and justice.

In his acceptance speech, King Jamala expressed gratitude for the honour, acknowledging the significant impact of Mary Slessor’s missionary work on Nigerian communities.

He emphasised the importance of preserving her legacy and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

“The Sword of Faith is more than just a historical artifact. It is a symbol of our shared heritage and a reminder of the enduring bond between our two nations. I am honoured to receive this recognition and pledge to continue working towards a brighter future for the Odual Kingdom and

Nigeria. The work of the Missionary, Mary Slessor serves as testament to the power of compassion and her dedication to the welfare of Nigerian communities left an indelible mark on our shared history. It is my hope that the spirit of service exemplified by Mary Slessor will inspire new generations to work together across cultures and borders,” King Jamala said.

The statement added that Princess Mayolein MacDonald played a crucial role in facilitating the ceremony, which has brought international recognition to her father’s reign and highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Rivers State.

The ceremony brought together key dignitaries from Nigeria, including Princess Mayolein MacDonald, Honourable Ilamu Jonathan Arugu, Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, and Chief Engineer James Ewa.

Also in attendance was Rien Corstanje, who received a noble honour from the Odual Kingdom in 1999, along with officials from Scotland and other well-wishers, underscoring the growing diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Scotland.