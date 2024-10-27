I’ll Fight Alongside Tinubu to the Last, Says Uju-Ken Ohanenye

Segun James

Despite her removal by President Bola Tinubu as the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju-Ken Ohanenye, has resolved that she would “fight alongside” the President to fix Nigeria.

The former minister stated this yesterday in a statement on her official X.com account @BarrUjuKennedy.

While pledging her commitment to Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda”, the former minister urged Nigerians not to lose hope but to be optimistic that Nigeria will be great again.

She said, “This is a test of time, a highly spiritual movement that no human being can stop.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is destined to fix Nigeria and I, Uju Kennedy will fight alongside him to the last.

“Let’s be optimistic Nigeria will be great! – Uju Kennedy Ohanenye.”

Recall that on October 24, Ohanenye, in a letter of appreciation to the president, said she remained committed to serving Nigeria and would do her best to contribute to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

Ohanenye was removed alongside the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo; and Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

A statement issued by the Presidency announced the re-assignment of 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios; the nomination of seven new ministers for onward transmission to the Senate for confirmation; the appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission; and the appointment of Sunday Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation.

Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while Jumoke Oduwole was named Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.